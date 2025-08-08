/Did you know Himesh Reshammiya produced the popular TV show Andaaz in the 1990s? Lesser known facts about the chart topping singer

Himesh Reshammiya becomes the first Indian artist to feature in the Bloomberg's Global Pop Power list. He shares this global achievement with international icons like Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars and Beyonce. Here are some lesser known facts about the composer-singer.
Popularly titled as Hit Machine in Bollywood, Himesh Reshammiya creates history by featuring in Bloomberg's 2025 Global Pop Power list. The singer, composer, actor, and music director secured 22nd rank with big names like Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, and The Weekend in the list released on Thursday. The singer, once trolled for his nasal voice, has delivered numerous hit songs that still drive the fans crazy. Here we unfold the musical genius's creative cap with these lesser-known facts about him.
Born in Mumbai and originally from Gujarat, Himesh started working as a TV producer at the age of 17. As a producer and composer of television serials in the mid-90s, he produced serials like Amar Prem and Andaaz on Zee TV. After working in TV, he made his entry into films as composer in 1998.
Himesh's judging skills in reality shows have been widely discussed. He adjudged singing shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV. It was here that he coined the punchline, 'Jai Mata Di Let's Rock!'. Other shows include Music Ka Maha Muqabla on Star Plus, Sur Kshetra on Sahara One, The Voice India and Indian Idol.
When Himesh's father, Vipin Reshammiya planned a film with Salman Khan, it didn't take off. But impressed by Himesh's music talent, Salman gave him a big break in his first home production, with the title-track of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.
In 2005, the composer turned singer collaborated with Emraan Hashmi to deliver his forever hit, Aashiq Banaya Aapne, which soared the musician to heights. Himesh won Filmfare award for Best Playback Singer and two more awards for the song.
Himesh Reshammiya experimented as an actor with debut film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. The films done by him may not have been blockbuster hits but the composer-singer-actor did not back down. His style of cinema became a genre in itself. He won the 13th Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for the movie Khiladi 786.
Himesh became the first Hindi film composer to start his own music label, HR Musik, in 2010 with an aim to also discover fresh musical talent. He got success as a music director for his film album Tere Naam in 2003.
Among the least known facts about Himesh Reshammiya, this one might surprise you. Himesh’s record-breaking debut album Aap Ka Suroor (2006)’s music video, Naam hai tera tera introduced Deepika Padukone and led to her debut in Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om.
In 2014, Himesh took another project which was a 15-song international album with Universal Music, named @Da Edge. Himesh had written, composed and sung 15 English songs, and created them with authenticity. He lived in Europe for months to work on this album.
The powerhouse of music, Himesh Reshammiya had his concert for Saregama Live’s Cap-Mania tour on July 19 in Delhi. He will head to Chennai for the next leg of his Cap-Mania tour, with a concert slated for August 16 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.
The musician and actor was last seen in Badass Ravi Kumar. His upcoming movie, Jaanam Terii Kasam, is set to release on Dussehra 2025. Himesh Reshammiya will be seen reuniting with Emraan Hashmi in Gunmaster G,9 which is scheduled fora 2026 release. Himesh has won multiple awards for his music composition and direction, and continues to entertain his fans with his work.