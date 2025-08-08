/Did you know Himesh Reshammiya produced the popular TV show Andaaz in the 1990s? Lesser known facts about the chart topping singer

Himesh Reshammiya experimented as an actor with debut film Aap Kaa Surroor in 2007. The films done by him may not have been blockbuster hits but the composer-singer-actor did not back down. His style of cinema became a genre in itself. He won the 13th Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor in 2012 for the movie Khiladi 786.