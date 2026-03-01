/Hijab-clad women in tears, slogans against US, Israel: Mourners flood Tehran's square after Khamenei's death | PICS

LOGIN
Published: Mar 01, 2026, 14:43 IST | Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 14:43 IST

After Khamenei’s death in a US-Israel strike, contrasting scenes emerged worldwide. Crowds in Tehran mourned, chanting against America and Israel, while sections of the Iranian diaspora in Los Angeles celebrated. The Islamic Republic now faces uncertainty 

People in Tehran mourn Khamenei's death
1 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

People in Tehran mourn Khamenei's death

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has been killed in joint strike by the US and Israel. As the future of Islamic Republic is thrown into uncertainty with regional security at risk, people in Tehran take to streets to mourn the death of Iran's most powerful cleric who ruled since 1989

Women mourns Khamenei's death
2 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Women mourns Khamenei's death

A spectacular image shared by news agency AFP showed a woman mourning the death of Khamenei, at a square in Tehran. It must be noted that Khamenei supported mandatory hijab laws and faced massive protest in 2022

Iranian community in US celebrates
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Iranian community in US celebrates

Iranian community in United States' Los Angles was seen celebrating in front of the Federal Building after killing of Khamenei.

Tehran square flooded with mourners
4 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Tehran square flooded with mourners

Both sides seem to be on roads after death of Khamenei. While many marched in joy, people in Tehran's square were seen dressed in black and chanting slogans against America, Israel while mourning Khamenei's death. They chanted ‘Death to America’

Women in hijab seen weeping inconsolably
5 / 6

Women in hijab seen weeping inconsolably

People carried images of Ayatollah in their arms and chanted ‘Long Live Islamic Republic.’ Some women in hijab were seen weeping inconsolably

Pro monarchy protest
6 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

Pro monarchy protest

A man was seen holding an Iranian pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag while celebrating killing of Khamenei

Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.

