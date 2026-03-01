/Hijab-clad women in tears, slogans against US, Israel: Mourners flood Tehran's square after Khamenei's death | PICS

After Khamenei’s death in a US-Israel strike, contrasting scenes emerged worldwide. Crowds in Tehran mourned, chanting against America and Israel, while sections of the Iranian diaspora in Los Angeles celebrated. The Islamic Republic now faces uncertainty
A spectacular image shared by news agency AFP showed a woman mourning the death of Khamenei, at a square in Tehran. It must be noted that Khamenei supported mandatory hijab laws and faced massive protest in 2022
Iranian community in United States' Los Angles was seen celebrating in front of the Federal Building after killing of Khamenei.
Both sides seem to be on roads after death of Khamenei. While many marched in joy, people in Tehran's square were seen dressed in black and chanting slogans against America, Israel while mourning Khamenei's death. They chanted ‘Death to America’
People carried images of Ayatollah in their arms and chanted ‘Long Live Islamic Republic.’ Some women in hijab were seen weeping inconsolably
A man was seen holding an Iranian pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag while celebrating killing of Khamenei
