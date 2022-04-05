'Higher than usual levels of employee sickness': EasyJet cancels flights as Covid hits staff in Europe

EasyJet flights were cancelled to and from the UK after high Covid rates in Europe left the British airline with a lack of staff

EasyJet cancelling flights

EasyJet on Monday (April 4) said it was cancelling flights to and from the UK after high Covid rates in Europe left the British airline with a lack of staff.

It comes as the global aviation industry, despite recovering after lockdown curbs were lifted, has come up against a new costly headwind in the form of soaring fuel costs.

(Photograph:AFP)