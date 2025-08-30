On Day 1 of his Japan visit, PM Narendra Modi held key talks with business leaders and addressed the India-Japan Summit. On Day 2, he travelled from Tokyo to Sendai with PM Shigeru Ishiba on a bullet train.
On Day 2 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Japan visit, he travelled in a bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders shared pictures of their train ride on social media.
After arriving, the two leaders interacted with Indian locomotive pilots receiving training at the East Japan Railway Company. They also viewed the advanced ALFA-X train and received a briefing on the bullet train system from the chairman of JR East, the company operating the service.
Upon his arrival in Sendai, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian community and local supporters, who cheered with enthusiastic cries of “Modi-san, welcome!”—a display of the strong affection and respect he enjoys in Japan. Inside the bullet train, both leaders were seen interacting with each other
In 2016, PM Modi travelled in Japan's famed high-speed Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Kobe with then PM Shinzo Abe. His pictures and videos with PM Ishiba travelling in the Shinkansen bullet train remind netizens of the past visit