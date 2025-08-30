LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /High-speed diplomacy: PM Modi travels in famed Shinkansen bullet train with Japanese PM, recreates 2016 picture

High-speed diplomacy: PM Modi travels in famed Shinkansen bullet train with Japanese PM, recreates 2016 picture

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Aug 30, 2025, 10:23 IST | Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 10:30 IST

On Day 1 of his Japan visit, PM Narendra Modi held key talks with business leaders and addressed the India-Japan Summit. On Day 2, he travelled from Tokyo to Sendai with PM Shigeru Ishiba on a bullet train. 

PM Modi's bullet train ride with Japanese counterpart
1 / 5
(Photograph: Narendra Modi/X)

PM Modi's bullet train ride with Japanese counterpart

On Day 2 of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Japan visit, he travelled in a bullet train from Tokyo to Sendai with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba. The two leaders shared pictures of their train ride on social media.

PM Modi and Japanese PM share pics
2 / 5
(Photograph: Narendra Modi/X)

PM Modi and Japanese PM share pics

Highlighting the bonhomie between the two leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba shared pictures of their bullet train ride

PM Modi meets Indian locomotive pilots
3 / 5
(Photograph: Narendra Modi/X)

PM Modi meets Indian locomotive pilots

After arriving, the two leaders interacted with Indian locomotive pilots receiving training at the East Japan Railway Company. They also viewed the advanced ALFA-X train and received a briefing on the bullet train system from the chairman of JR East, the company operating the service.

Modi-san, welcome!
4 / 5
(Photograph: Narendra Modi/X)

Modi-san, welcome!

Upon his arrival in Sendai, Prime Minister Modi was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian community and local supporters, who cheered with enthusiastic cries of “Modi-san, welcome!”—a display of the strong affection and respect he enjoys in Japan. Inside the bullet train, both leaders were seen interacting with each other

PM Modi recreates 2016 bullet train pic
5 / 5

PM Modi recreates 2016 bullet train pic

In 2016, PM Modi travelled in Japan's famed high-speed Shinkansen bullet train from Tokyo to Kobe with then PM Shinzo Abe. His pictures and videos with PM Ishiba travelling in the Shinkansen bullet train remind netizens of the past visit

Trending Photo

High-speed diplomacy: PM Modi travels in famed Shinkansen bullet train with Japanese PM, recreates 2016 picture
5

High-speed diplomacy: PM Modi travels in famed Shinkansen bullet train with Japanese PM, recreates 2016 picture

5 places on Earth where you could die in seconds
6

5 places on Earth where you could die in seconds

Are humans' hybrids of aliens and chimps? Here's why we struggle to explain our own existence
8

Are humans' hybrids of aliens and chimps? Here's why we struggle to explain our own existence

Could Voyager-2 inspire first human interstellar mission?
8

Could Voyager-2 inspire first human interstellar mission?

‘Immortality’: How NASA built Voyager-2 to outlast humanity and Earth
7

‘Immortality’: How NASA built Voyager-2 to outlast humanity and Earth