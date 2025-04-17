Hidden stories! 7 celebrities who gave up their children for adoption

Joni Mitchell
The famous singer and songwriter was 21 years old when she gave birth to her first child in the mid-60s. At the time, Mitchell was a student and lacked the resources to raise a child. She made the heartbreaking decision to place her daughter for adoption. Years later, in 1997, she reunited with her daughter, Kilauren Gibb.
Roseanne Barr
American actress Roseanne Barr became pregnant at the age of 17. Facing a challenging situation, she placed her daughter with a Jewish family, promising to reunite one day. The two were eventually reunited.
Patti Smith
Legendary singer Patti Smith gave birth to a daughter in 1967 at the age of 21 and chose adoption. Later, after finding fame, she married Fred “Sonic” Smith and had two children—Jackson and Jesse.
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart welcomed his first child with his girlfriend when they were both teenagers. Due to difficult circumstances, the couple decided to place their daughter for adoption. Rod later reconnected with her after her adoptive parents passed away.
David Crosby
Crosby had a son, James Raymond, with his girlfriend, whom he placed for adoption. Decades later, the two reunited. Interestingly, James followed in his father's footsteps and became a musician.
Albert Einstein
While not officially confirmed, it is believed that Albert Einstein and his first wife, Mileva Marić, had a daughter named Lieserl, whom they placed for adoption. Some accounts suggest she may have died from scarlet fever, but details remain unclear.
Kate Mulgrew
Actress Kate Mulgrew, best known for her roles in Star Trek: Voyager and Orange Is the New Black, became pregnant at 18. Due to her circumstances at the time, she gave her daughter up for adoption but was reunited with her in 2001. "I was single, alone and flooded with terror," she told AARP. "But I knew I would have that baby. The father of the baby suggested I have an abortion.''