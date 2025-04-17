Hidden stories! 7 celebrities who gave up their children for adoption

7 /7

Kate Mulgrew

Actress Kate Mulgrew, best known for her roles in Star Trek: Voyager and Orange Is the New Black, became pregnant at 18. Due to her circumstances at the time, she gave her daughter up for adoption but was reunited with her in 2001. "I was single, alone and flooded with terror," she told AARP. "But I knew I would have that baby. The father of the baby suggested I have an abortion.''