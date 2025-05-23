LOGIN

Hidden Marvels: 9 Breathtaking Images from the Hubble Telescope You Must See

Wion News
Edited By Vanshika
Published: May 23, 2025, 16:30 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 16:30 IST

Here are 9 Hubble Telescope images that truly go Beyond Imagination.

Hubble Telescope
1 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Hubble Telescope

Crab Nebula
2 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Crab Nebula

The Crab Nebula is a supernova remnant and pulsar wind nebula in the constellation of Taurus. The common name comes from a drawing that somewhat resembled a crab with arms.
NGC 6302
3 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

NGC 6302

NGC 6302, also known as the Butterfly Nebula or Caldwell 69, has been captured in a stunning image by the Hubble Telescope.
Eagle Nebula
4 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Eagle Nebula

The Eagle Nebula is a young open cluster of stars in the constellation Serpens, discovered by Jean-Philippe de Cheseaux in 1745–46.
Supernova
5 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Supernova

A supernova is a powerful explosion of a star, occurring during the late stages of a massive star's life or when a white dwarf triggers runaway nuclear fusion. These explosions can be incredibly bright, potentially outshining an entire galaxy and distributing heavy elements into space.
Hubble Pluto
6 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Hubble Pluto

This is the most detailed view to date of the entire surface of the dwarf planet Pluto, as constructed from multiple NASA Hubble Space Telescope photographs taken from 2002 to 2003.
The Sombrero Galaxy
7 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

The Sombrero Galaxy

Hubble took this mosaic image of the stunning Sombrero galaxy (M104) in 2004. It’s 50,000 light-years across and is located 28 million light-years from Earth. The distinctive shape is caused by thick rings of dust toward the perimeter of the disc.
Helix Nebula
8 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Helix Nebula

The shells by the dead stars, when expelled showcased stunning rays and colors upon their blast, with an interesting medium coming out of the ray but with a condensed range.
Horsehead Nebula
9 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Horsehead Nebula

The Horsehead Nebula, also known as Barnard 33, is a dark nebula in the constellation Orion. It's a well-known photodissociation region (PDR) where ultraviolet light from young, massive stars influences the chemistry and heating of the surrounding gas and dust.
Antennae Galaxies Reloaded
10 / 10
(Photograph:Wikimedia Commons)

Antennae Galaxies Reloaded

The Antennae Galaxies, officially designated as NGC 4038 and NGC 4039, present a celestial ballet within the vast cosmic theater. Located approximately 68 million light-years away in the Corvus constellation, these interacting galaxies are entangled in a cosmic dance, their long tidal tails resembling the antennae of an insect, hence their name.

Trending Photo

'Portal for dragons': Why do Hong Kong’s high-rise buildings have holes?
6

'Portal for dragons': Why do Hong Kong’s high-rise buildings have holes?

These plastic greenhouses are the only man-made structures visible from space! Know more about it
8

These plastic greenhouses are the only man-made structures visible from space! Know more about it

6 best Denzel Washington movies that you should watch
7

6 best Denzel Washington movies that you should watch

From Chris Evert to Justine Henin, 8 women with most French Open singles title
8

From Chris Evert to Justine Henin, 8 women with most French Open singles title

A sunset on Mars? NASA’s Spirit rover captures haunting view of Mars
5

A sunset on Mars? NASA’s Spirit rover captures haunting view of Mars