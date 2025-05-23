(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons )

Antennae Galaxies Reloaded

The Antennae Galaxies, officially designated as NGC 4038 and NGC 4039, present a celestial ballet within the vast cosmic theater. Located approximately 68 million light-years away in the Corvus constellation, these interacting galaxies are entangled in a cosmic dance, their long tidal tails resembling the antennae of an insect, hence their name.