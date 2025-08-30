/'Hidden hazards of NASA's Voyager 2 launch': How one error could have ended the mission forever!

When Voyager 2 lifted off from Cape Canaveral on August 20, 1977, the world saw the start of what would become one of the greatest scientific odysseys of all time. Yet few realised how precarious its beginning truly was. The spacecraft, designed to last just five years, was reliant on a flawless launch sequence. A single error in those opening hours could have brought the mission to an abrupt end, closing the door on humanity’s only close encounters with Uranus and Neptune.