Hidden Gems: 6 Breathtaking Forts in India Rivaling Amer Forts Scenic Splendor

Kangra Fort, Himachal Pradesh
The Kangra Fort was built by the royal Rajput family of Kangra State (the Katoch dynasty), which traces its origins to the ancient Trigarta Kingdom, mentioned in the Mahabharata epic. It is the largest fort in the Himalayas and probably the oldest dated fort in India. The fort of Kangra resisted Akbar's siege in 1615.
Gagron Fort, Rajasthan
Gagron Fort is a hill and water fort and is situated in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, in the Hadoti region of India. It is an example of a hill and water fort. Raja Madho Bhil laid the foundation of Gagron Fort
orlai fort maharashtra
Korlai Fort is a historic fort on an island in Maharashtra, India that was built by the Portuguese in the 16th century. It's known for its views of the Arabian Sea and its blend of history and nature. You can approach it from Chaul or Revdanda.
Basavakalyan Fort, Karnataka
Built in the 10th century by the Chalukyan rulers, the fort features impressive walls, intricately carved gateways, sprawling courtyards, and imposing walls. Although most of its former grandeur now lies in ruins, its allure makes Basavakalyana Fort an unmissable stop on any South Indian itinerary. The fort's intricate network of interconnected boulders spread throughout hills and sturdy fort walls speaks volumes about its strength as an enduring fortress for centuries.
Chiktan Fort, Ladakh
Chiktan Castle is composed of rammed earth and stone masonry with mud mortar. Following the designs of architect and carpenter Shinkhen Chandan, the castle used timber to support the ceilings of the structure as well as to frame the doors and windows. Prepared for impending attacks, Chiktan Castle was a symbol of unity, strength, and community for the peoples of the region.
Narwar Fort, Madhya Pradesh
Narwar Fort, situated atop an irregular hill, is about 500 feet above ground level and spread over an area of 8 km on a steep scarp of the Vindhya Range. The Kachwaha Rajputs are said to have built the fort when they occupied Narwar in the 10th century. The interior of the fort is divided by cross walls into four ‘ahata’ and ‘dholaahata’. The architecture of the fort and palaces is Rajput in style, with a flat ceiling, fluted columns, and multifold arches. The fort can be described as the neck, head, and bill of a duck. The head or central portion is called Majh Mahal, or middle quarter, and also Bala Hisar, or ‘Citadel,” as it commands the view of the entire fort.