Hidden Gems: 6 Breathtaking Forts in India Rivaling Amer Forts Scenic Splendor

(Photograph: Pexels )

Narwar Fort, Madhya Pradesh

Narwar Fort, situated atop an irregular hill, is about 500 feet above ground level and spread over an area of 8 km on a steep scarp of the Vindhya Range. The Kachwaha Rajputs are said to have built the fort when they occupied Narwar in the 10th century. The interior of the fort is divided by cross walls into four ‘ahata’ and ‘dholaahata’. The architecture of the fort and palaces is Rajput in style, with a flat ceiling, fluted columns, and multifold arches. The fort can be described as the neck, head, and bill of a duck. The head or central portion is called Majh Mahal, or middle quarter, and also Bala Hisar, or ‘Citadel,” as it commands the view of the entire fort.