/Hidden Figures to Erin Brockovich: Hollywood biopics telling powerful stories of women

It tells the story of a plantation owner who promises to free a slave family. However, when he fails to be true to his words, a girl from the family escapes and becomes an abolitionist. It is loosely based on the true story of abolitionist Harriet Tubman, accurately portraying her 1849 escape from slavery, her work as a conductor on the Underground Railroad, and her later role as a Civil War spy. Starring Cynthia Erivo, the film was released in 2019.