/‘Hey fascist! catch!’: Decoding the chilling inscriptions on Charlie Kirk shooter's bullets

Following the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, Utah authorities revealed several disturbing details. Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that both fired and unfired bullet casings recovered from the scene bore politically charged and taunting inscriptions. Announced during a September 12 press conference, these findings provide insight into the suspect’s planning and mindset in the lead-up to the attack. Cox did not release images of the inscriptions or specify punctuation, spelling, or capitalization.