/‘Hey fascist! catch!’: Decoding the chilling inscriptions on Charlie Kirk shooter's bullets

Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that both fired and unfired bullet casings recovered from the scene bore politically charged and taunting inscriptions.
Following the arrest of 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, the suspect accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, Utah authorities revealed several disturbing details. Governor Spencer Cox confirmed that both fired and unfired bullet casings recovered from the scene bore politically charged and taunting inscriptions. Announced during a September 12 press conference, these findings provide insight into the suspect’s planning and mindset in the lead-up to the attack. Cox did not release images of the inscriptions or specify punctuation, spelling, or capitalization.
Cox described the inscriptions found on both fired and unfired casings recovered at the scene. One fired casing read: “Notices, bulges, OwO, what's this?” Three unfired casings bore inscriptions including: “Hey fascist! Catch!” followed by directional arrows, “Oh bella ciao, bella ciao, bella ciao, ciao, ciao”, and “If you read this, you are gay LMAO.” Cox noted that these inscriptions spoke for themselves in reference to potential motive.
This inscription appeared on a casing. It references a popular internet meme associated with animated videos, online communities, and gaming culture. “OwO” is an emoticon expressing surprise or curiosity, and “what’s this?” signals attention or intrigue in meme culture. The phrase reflects internet slang rather than any political message.
It uses taunting language aimed at those perceived as right-wing or authoritarian. The marking is steeped in online culture and can be said to include references to the Antifa, or the anti-fascist, movement.
Also found on an unfired casing, this line references Bella Ciao, an Italian song historically associated with World War II-era partisans fighting against Nazi occupation. Today, the song is widely recognised as an anthem of anti-fascist resistance, signalling political symbolism rather than casual commentary.
This inscription appeared on another unfired casing. It reflects internet trolling humour, using casual and provocative language common in online culture. “LMAO” stands for “laughing my ass off,” highlighting the mocking tone of the message.
Governor Cox highlighted that Robinson had become “more political” in the weeks leading up to the shooting. A family member recalled a dinner in early September where Robinson discussed Kirk’s upcoming visit to the university, saying Kirk was “full of hate and spreading hate.” While the FBI has not publicly declared a definitive motive, these family observations provide insight into the suspect’s state of mind before the attack.