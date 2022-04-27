Here's how much Twitter shareholders will get after Elon Musk's $44bn offer

Elon Musk has finally acquired Twitter for $44bn, with its co-founder Jack Dorsey throwing his weight behind the Tesla chief.

Given that Twitter is a publicly-traded company, there are many investors who hold shares of the micro-blogging site. Now, with Elon Musk taking over Twitter, and his proposition to take the company private, these investors will be given multimillion-dollar payouts, while staff could also share a $1bn windfall if stock options pay out.

Whenever a publicly-traded company is proposed to be taken private, the buyer offers to purchase publicly held shares at a premium. Hence, Musk offered $54.20 per share even though Twitter is currently trading under $52.

Let's look at how much shareholders, staff, the executives, including CEO Parag Agarwal, would get once the transaction is complete.