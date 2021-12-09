Here's a look at the trends and moments that dominated Twitter in India

From COVID-19 to farmer's protest to India's win against Australia at the Gabba, here are the top trends that kept buzzing on Twitter in India:

Retweeted Tweet of the year

Australian pacer Pat Cummins' tweet about his donation to COVID-19 relief in India was the most retweeted tweet of the year. When the second COVID-19 wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Aussie speedster Cummins.

He donated towards COVID-19 relief in India and also tweeted to encourage others to do the same. The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021.

(Photograph:WION Web Team)