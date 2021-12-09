Here's a look at the trends and moments that dominated Twitter in India

Australian pacer Pat Cummins' tweet about his donation to COVID-19 relief in India was the most retweeted tweet of the year. When the second COVID-19 wave hit India, people from across the world came forward to support the country. Among them was Aussie speedster Cummins.
He donated towards COVID-19 relief in India and also tweeted to encourage others to do the same. The generosity of the Tweet received gratitude from people all over the country, making this the most Retweeted Tweet in India in 2021.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Most Liked Tweet in 2021
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma announced that they have been blessed with a baby girl in January.
Kohli took to Twitter to make the announcement, both in English and Hindi and his fans made it the most liked tweet of 2021.
Interesting to note that last year, Kohli's Tweet announcing Anushka Sharma's pregnancy became the 'Most Liked Tweet of 2020'.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Most Retweeted Tweet in Government
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter post of sharing a picture of him getting his first COVID-19 vaccine became the most Retweeted Tweet of the year.
In the tweet, PM Modi also expressed gratitude to doctors, scientists and medical workers for their undeterred contribution towards the COVID-19 battle in India.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Most Liked Tweet in Government
Indian Prime Minister's tweet congratulating Team India for their historic Test match win against Australia at the Gabba was the most liked post in government.
In the Border-Gavaskar Test series, India came a long way to conquer The Gabba fortress. From being 1-0 down to win the four-match Test series, India showcased a sensational performance.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in Business
Indian industrialist Ratan Tata's tweet celebrating Tata Son's Air India win became the most retweeted and liked tweet in business this year.
After almost seven decades of the airlines being state-owned, the Tata Group welcomed back Air India into its fold this year in October.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Most Retweeted Tweet in entertainment
Vijay, one of the most popular actors from southern Indian cinema tweeted the first look of his much-awaited movie 'Beast' and fans left no stone unturned in showcasing their excitement, making it the retweeted and most liked tweet in entertainment in 2021.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Most Retweeted and Liked Tweet in sports
India ODI and Test captain Virat Kohli's appreciation tweet for former skipper MS Dhoni's match-winning play during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kohli's tweet became the most retweeted and liked tweet in sports this year.
Kohli praised Dhoni for his match-winning knock against Delhi Capitals (DC) to take Chennai Super Kings (CSK) into the semi-finals of IPL 2021.
(Photograph:WION Web Team)
Popular hashtags in 2021
Twitterati interacts with each other with the help of hashtags. When people Tweet with a hashtag, they become a part of the conversation.
From #Tokyo2020 to #CricketTwitter, people came to the microblogging site to watch sports together, and have a conversation in real-time.
#Covid19, #FarmersProtest, #TeamIndia, #Tokyo2020, #IPL2021, #IndVEng, #Diwali, #Master, #Bitcoin and #PermissionToDance were the most Tweeted hashtags in India in 2021.