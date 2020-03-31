Here is a guide to key coronavirus terms

As the new coronavirus spreads, words such as COVID-19, pandemic and social distancing have become part of daily vocabulary. But what exactly do they mean?
Here are some key terms explained:
The coronavirus that first emerged in people in December in China is a newly-identified human coronavirus and has been named SARS-CoV2.
It is this specific coronavirus that is causing the current disease pandemic, and it should be referred to either as the new coronavirus or by its name SARS-CoV2.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Social distancing has been introduced by many governments around the world and is designed to help people avoid catching and spreading the disease caused by the new coronavirus. You can leave your home for exercise, for essential shopping or for work, but you should stay at least 2 meters from others.
(Photograph:AFP)