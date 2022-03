Weapons development

India tested a nuclear explosive device for the first time in 1974, which then pushed Pakistan to speed up work on its own secret programme.

Both countries, which publicly demonstrated their nuclear weapon capabilities in tit-for-tat tests in May 1998, haven't signed on to the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

The NPT, which took effect in 1970, is aimed at halting the spread of nuclear weapons-making capability and is signed by around 190 countries.

"Pakistan is expanding its nuclear arsenal faster than any other country and developing new delivery systems," ACA said in a March 2022 briefing on Pakistan's nuclear weapons.

(Photograph:AFP)