Here are nine cricketers who battled cancer. List has three players from India

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Aug 27, 2025, 19:41 IST | Updated: Aug 27, 2025, 19:41 IST

Here are nine cricketers who battled cancer. The list has three players from India, two from Australia, one each from South Africa, New Zealand, and two from England

Yuvraj Singh (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

Yuvraj Singh (India)

India’s 2011 World Cup hero was diagnosed with a rare lung tumor soon after his finest cricketing triumph. He returned after chemotherapy and launched YouWeCan, a foundation dedicated to cancer awareness

Michael Clarke (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael Clarke (Australia)

The former Australia skipper has had several surgeries to treat skin cancer. Currently, he uses his platform to highlight the importance of early detection and skin protection

Martin Crowe (New Zealand)
(Photograph: AFP)

Martin Crowe (New Zealand)

The Kiwi great was diagnosed with lymphoma in 2012. He returned as a commentator and writer during his battle. He passed away in 2016

Tony Greig (England)
(Photograph: AFP)

Tony Greig (England)

The flamboyant former England captain and commentator was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2012. He faced it bravely until his passing, leaving behind unforgettable memories as both player and broadcaster

Richie Benaud (Australia)
(Photograph: AFP)

Richie Benaud (Australia)

The legendary commentator and former captain revealed his battle with skin cancer late in his life. His honesty encouraged conversations about preventive health in cricket

Geoffrey Boycott (England)
(Photograph: AFP)

Geoffrey Boycott (England)

The swashbuckling English opener overcame throat cancer after surgery in the early 2000s, continuing to share his insights on the game as a broadcaster

JP Yadav (India)
(Photograph: AFP)

JP Yadav (India)

At 21, the Indian all-rounder was diagnosed with a malignant tumor in his digestive system. After chemotherapy and a long recovery, he made a comeback to professional cricket

Dave Callaghan (South Africa)
(Photograph: Others)

Dave Callaghan (South Africa)

Diagnosed with testicular cancer in 1991, Callaghan stunned the cricketing world with a brilliant 169* against New Zealand after returning to international cricket

Anshuman Gaekwad (India)
(Photograph: X)

Anshuman Gaekwad (India)

The former India opener and coach fought leukemia with immense courage. He passed away in 2024

