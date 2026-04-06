/Here are five occasions with highest innings totals for RCB in IPL history

Here are five occasions with highest innings totals for RCB in history as Rajat Patidar’s men continue to impress in IPL 2026. They scored 250/3 vs CSK in IPL 2026 match and beat the five-time champions on Sunday (April 5).
Royal Challengers Bengaluru registered their highest-ever IPL total of 263/5 against Pune Warriors India in Bengaluru in 2013. This iconic innings was powered by a historic 175* from Chris Gayle, the highest individual score in IPL history. RCB’s explosive batting display in that match remains one of the most dominant and memorable performances in T20 cricket.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a massive 262/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru during the 2024 season. The innings was marked by aggressive stroke play and relentless boundary-hitting from RCB’s top and middle order. It stands as one of the highest team totals in IPL history, highlighting RCB’s batting firepower in home conditions.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru smashed a huge 250/3 against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru during the 2026 season. The innings featured a dominant batting display, with RCB’s top order setting the tone through aggressive stroke play. It ranks among the highest totals in IPL history, underlining RCB’s reputation as a powerhouse batting side.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a commanding 248/3 against Gujarat Lions in Bengaluru during the 2016 season. The innings was headlined by a record-breaking 229-run opening partnership between Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. It remains one of the most dominant batting performances in IPL history, showcasing RCB’s explosive top-order strength.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru piled up a massive 241/7 against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala during the 2024 season. The innings was driven by aggressive batting across the lineup, with RCB maintaining a high run rate throughout. It stands among the franchise’s highest totals in IPL history, highlighting their explosive batting depth.