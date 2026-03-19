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Here are 6 key takeaways from Benjamin Netanyahu’s press briefing on Iran

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Mar 20, 2026, 01:38 IST | Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 01:38 IST

Israel PM Netanyahu claims major blows to Iran’s nuclear and missile programs, signals internal cracks, and highlights strong coordination with Donald Trump

Israel claims crippling blow to Iran’s military capabilities
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(Photograph: X)

Israel claims crippling blow to Iran’s military capabilities

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s military campaign has significantly degraded Iran’s ability to enrich uranium and manufacture ballistic missiles. He described the operations as a turning point, claiming Iran’s key capabilities have been “decimated” and that Israel is gaining the upper hand in the conflict

Unilateral strike on key Iranian energy hub confirmed
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(Photograph: Israeli Government Press Office (GPO) screenshot/YouTube)

Unilateral strike on key Iranian energy hub confirmed

Netanyahu revealed that Israel independently carried out a strike on Iran’s strategic South Pars gas field in Asaluyeh, one of the world’s largest energy sites. He added that while Israel acted alone, US President Donald Trump later urged restraint, and Israel is currently holding off on further attacks in the area

Netanyahu signals internal power struggles in Iran
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(Photograph: AFP)

Netanyahu signals internal power struggles in Iran

Pointing to what he described as ‘cracks’ within Iran’s leadership, Benjamin Netanyahu said there are visible signs of internal divisions and uncertainty over authority. He noted the absence of key figures from public view and suggested Israel is actively seeking to widen these fractures at both political and operational levels.

Close coordination with Donald Trump highlighted
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(Photograph: AFP)

Close coordination with Donald Trump highlighted

Benjamin Netanyahu emphasised strong alignment with US President Donald Trump, describing their cooperation as exceptionally close. He said both countries are working together with “great determination,” underscoring shared strategic goals and synchronized actions in addressing the Iran situation.

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz threat dismissed
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(Photograph: AFP)

Iran’s Strait of Hormuz threat dismissed

Responding to concerns over global trade disruption, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu dismissed Iran’s threats to close the Strait of Hormuz. He said such a move would fail and accused Iran of attempting to pressure the international community through economic and energy leverage.

Three strategic goals driving Israel’s Iran campaign. What are they?
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(Photograph: ANI)

Three strategic goals driving Israel’s Iran campaign. What are they?

Benjamin Netanyahu outlined Israel’s core objectives: eliminating Iran’s nuclear threat, dismantling its ballistic missile capabilities, especially before they are moved underground, and creating conditions that could enable political change within Iran. He framed the mission as both a security necessity and a broader push for regional stability.

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