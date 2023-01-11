Henley Passport Index: Most powerful passports for 2023

Written By: Abhinav Singh Updated: Jan 11, 2023, 05:23 AM IST

With countries across the world opening up their borders as the threat of COVID-19 wanes, global travel has reached 75 per cent of the pre-pandemic level. As the travel bug bites people, Henley Passport Index has released its quarterly list of the most powerful passports. The Henley Passport Index is the original, authoritative ranking of all the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa. The index is based on exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the largest, most accurate travel information database. This time around, Asian countries have dominated the top of the list. Let's take a look:

For a fifth year in a row, the Japanese passport has been crowned the world's most powerful passport with the holders gaining visa-free access or visa on arrival to 193 countries.

For a fifth year in a row, the Japanese passport has been crowned the world's most powerful passport with the holders gaining visa-free access or visa on arrival to 193 countries.

(Photograph: AFP )

Another Asian country occupied the second spot on the table. A Singapore passport allowed the holder to have visa-free access to 192 countries across the globe. Alongside, Singapore, South Korea also occupied the second spot.

Another Asian country occupied the second spot on the table. A Singapore passport allowed the holder to have visa-free access to 192 countries across the globe. Alongside, Singapore, South Korea also occupied the second spot.

(Photograph: Others )

Germany and Spain occupied the third spot as the passport holders of the two countries managed to have their way in 190 countries.

Germany and Spain occupied the third spot as the passport holders of the two countries managed to have their way in 190 countries.

(Photograph: Reuters )

The European countries of Italy, Finland and Luxembourg occupied the fourth position on the list with passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 189 countries.

The European countries of Italy, Finland and Luxembourg occupied the fourth position on the list with passport holders enjoying visa-free access to 189 countries.

(Photograph: AFP )

Sweden grabbed the fifth spot on the Passport Index alongside Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands. The passport of these countries allowed visa-free access to 188 destinations.

Sweden grabbed the fifth spot on the Passport Index alongside Austria, Denmark and the Netherlands. The passport of these countries allowed visa-free access to 188 destinations.

(Photograph: AFP )

France was in the fifth spot in the Passport Index at the beginning of 2022. The country has slipped a spot and joined Ireland, France and the UK. Despite the dip in ranking, the passport allows the holders to travel visa-free to 187 countries.

France was in the fifth spot in the Passport Index at the beginning of 2022. The country has slipped a spot and joined Ireland, France and the UK. Despite the dip in ranking, the passport allows the holders to travel visa-free to 187 countries.

(Photograph: AFP )

Occupying seventh position on the list is the USA alongside Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic. The passport holders of these countries have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 186 destinations.

Occupying seventh position on the list is the USA alongside Belgium, Norway, Switzerland, New Zealand and the Czech Republic. The passport holders of these countries have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 186 destinations.

(Photograph: Zee News Network )

Australia, Greece, Canada and Malta are the joint holders in the eighth spot, The passport holders of the said countries have access to 185 destinations, according to the passport index.

Australia, Greece, Canada and Malta are the joint holders in the eighth spot, The passport holders of the said countries have access to 185 destinations, according to the passport index.

(Photograph: Reuters )

Coming second last on the top-10 list are Hungary and Poland. The citizens of the two countries have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 184 destinations. (Hungarian parliament is pictured)

Coming second last on the top-10 list are Hungary and Poland. The citizens of the two countries have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 184 destinations. (Hungarian parliament is pictured)

(Photograph: Others )

Last but not the least, with visa-free access to 183 destinations, Lithuania and Slovakia collectively occupy the tenth position on the list of the most powerful passports in the world.

Last but not the least, with visa-free access to 183 destinations, Lithuania and Slovakia collectively occupy the tenth position on the list of the most powerful passports in the world.

(Photograph: AFP )