LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?

Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Oct 25, 2025, 13:48 IST | Updated: Oct 25, 2025, 13:48 IST

Which countries have the strongest passports in 2025? Explore who dominates global travel freedom, who dropped out of the top 10, and where India stands this year.

Rank 1 – Singapore (193 Visa-Free Destinations)
1 / 10
(Photograph: travelobiz)

Rank 1 – Singapore (193 Visa-Free Destinations)

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, Singapore again holds the top position globally, offering visa-free travel to 193 destinations. This includes most of Europe, North America, and East Asia. Singapore’s strong foreign relations and trade partnerships continue to strengthen its global standing. It has maintained first place for three consecutive years, showing the benefits of steady diplomacy and international cooperation.

Rank 2 – South Korea (190 Visa-Free Destinations)
2 / 10
(Photograph: wanderwithjin)

Rank 2 – South Korea (190 Visa-Free Destinations)

South Korea stands second, with citizens enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations. This reflects South Korea’s solid bilateral agreements and growing global partnerships. According to Henley & Partners (2025), the country’s influence in Asia and its economic power have contributed to its consistent top placement.

Rank 3 – Japan (189 Visa-Free Destinations)
3 / 10
(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Rank 3 – Japan (189 Visa-Free Destinations)

Once the world’s strongest passport, Japan ranks third in 2025. Its citizens can travel to 189 countries without a pre-approved visa. Despite this slight drop, Japan remains one of Asia’s most accessible passports. The fall reflects slight policy shifts as other nations expand visa waivers faster.

Rank 4 – Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland (188 Destinations)
4 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rank 4 – Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland (188 Destinations)

Five European nations share the fourth place in this year’s index. Their citizens can enter 188 countries visa-free. According to the Henley report, Europe continues to dominate global travel privileges through strong diplomatic relations and Schengen-area agreements, ensuring seamless cross-border mobility.

Rank 5 – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands (187 Destinations)
5 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rank 5 – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Netherlands (187 Destinations)

These EU states share fifth place, offering their citizens access to 187 countries. Their collective strength lies in unified European visa pacts that enhance international cooperation. Europe’s continued presence in the top five illustrates the influence of joint mobility treaties under the Schengen system.

Rank 6 – Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (186 Destinations)
6 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rank 6 – Greece, Hungary, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Sweden (186 Destinations)

Countries in this group highlight a balance between European cooperation and global outreach. According to Henley Global 2025, citizens from these nations experience extensive travel freedom due to open policies and mutual visa agreements with regions across Asia and the Americas.

Rank 7 – Australia, Czech Republic, Malta, Poland (185 Destinations)
7 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rank 7 – Australia, Czech Republic, Malta, Poland (185 Destinations)

Australia leads this set, with its passport ranking among the most trusted globally. Citizens can travel visa-free to 185 destinations. This ranking demonstrates strategic foreign policy and stability in immigration management.

Rank 8 – Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, UAE, United Kingdom (184 Destinations)
8 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rank 8 – Croatia, Estonia, Slovakia, Slovenia, UAE, United Kingdom (184 Destinations)

The UAE’s rapid rise in this list continues, reflecting its strong international partnerships. Meanwhile, the UK, which once ranked first a decade ago, remains at eighth with access to 184 countries. The decline is largely linked to post-Brexit travel changes and reduced EU privileges, according to the report.

Rank 9 – Canada (183 Visa-Free Destinations)
9 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rank 9 – Canada (183 Visa-Free Destinations)

Canada remains one of North America’s strongest passports, ranking ninth globally. With visa-free entry to 183 countries, it reflects the country's firm diplomatic network and immigration openness.

Rank 85 – India (57 Visa-Free Destinations)
10 / 10
(Photograph: Unsplash)

Rank 85 – India (57 Visa-Free Destinations)

India has dropped to 85th place, from 80th in 2024. Indian citizens can travel to 57 countries visa-free or on arrival, including Thailand, Indonesia, Bhutan, and Mauritius. The country’s improving diplomatic outreach could boost this ranking in future.

Trending Photo

5 moments that proved the B-1B still matters in 2025
7

5 moments that proved the B-1B still matters in 2025

Top 7 countries with the biggest HALLOWEEN celebrations
7

Top 7 countries with the biggest HALLOWEEN celebrations

7 most colourful cities in the world you must see!
7

7 most colourful cities in the world you must see!

14 real places that look like alien planets on Earth
14

14 real places that look like alien planets on Earth

Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?
10

Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?