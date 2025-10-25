/Henley passport index 2025: Singapore tops the list, but where does India stand?

Which countries have the strongest passports in 2025? Explore who dominates global travel freedom, who dropped out of the top 10, and where India stands this year.
According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, Singapore again holds the top position globally, offering visa-free travel to 193 destinations. This includes most of Europe, North America, and East Asia. Singapore’s strong foreign relations and trade partnerships continue to strengthen its global standing. It has maintained first place for three consecutive years, showing the benefits of steady diplomacy and international cooperation.
South Korea stands second, with citizens enjoying visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 destinations. This reflects South Korea’s solid bilateral agreements and growing global partnerships. According to Henley & Partners (2025), the country’s influence in Asia and its economic power have contributed to its consistent top placement.
Once the world’s strongest passport, Japan ranks third in 2025. Its citizens can travel to 189 countries without a pre-approved visa. Despite this slight drop, Japan remains one of Asia’s most accessible passports. The fall reflects slight policy shifts as other nations expand visa waivers faster.
Five European nations share the fourth place in this year’s index. Their citizens can enter 188 countries visa-free. According to the Henley report, Europe continues to dominate global travel privileges through strong diplomatic relations and Schengen-area agreements, ensuring seamless cross-border mobility.
These EU states share fifth place, offering their citizens access to 187 countries. Their collective strength lies in unified European visa pacts that enhance international cooperation. Europe’s continued presence in the top five illustrates the influence of joint mobility treaties under the Schengen system.
Countries in this group highlight a balance between European cooperation and global outreach. According to Henley Global 2025, citizens from these nations experience extensive travel freedom due to open policies and mutual visa agreements with regions across Asia and the Americas.
Australia leads this set, with its passport ranking among the most trusted globally. Citizens can travel visa-free to 185 destinations. This ranking demonstrates strategic foreign policy and stability in immigration management.
The UAE’s rapid rise in this list continues, reflecting its strong international partnerships. Meanwhile, the UK, which once ranked first a decade ago, remains at eighth with access to 184 countries. The decline is largely linked to post-Brexit travel changes and reduced EU privileges, according to the report.
Canada remains one of North America’s strongest passports, ranking ninth globally. With visa-free entry to 183 countries, it reflects the country's firm diplomatic network and immigration openness.
India has dropped to 85th place, from 80th in 2024. Indian citizens can travel to 57 countries visa-free or on arrival, including Thailand, Indonesia, Bhutan, and Mauritius. The country’s improving diplomatic outreach could boost this ranking in future.