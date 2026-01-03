/Helped Pablo Escobar? Colombian President could be next in line for Donald Trump's war on drugs

Petro was a member of M-19, the group that stormed the Palace of Justice in 1985 to assist Pablo Escobar in destroying the evidence against him.
Gustavo Petro is no longer just a "Leftist President" to the US; he is a sanctioned entity.
The Fact: On October 24, 2025, the US Treasury (OFAC) officially designated President Petro, his wife (Verónica Alcocer), and his son as "Foreign Narcotics Kingpins."
The Implication: This is the same legal framework used against Maduro. By freezing his US assets and banning American companies from dealing with his inner circle, the US has already fired the first shot in delegitimising his presidency.
The US case isn't built on rumours, it's built on a family confession.
The Scandal: Petro’s eldest son, Nicolás Petro, was arrested and formally admitted to prosecutors that illegal drug money entered his father's 2022 Presidential Campaign.
The Source: The money came from Samuel Santander Lopesierra (aka "The Marlboro Man"), a convicted drug trafficker. The US DOJ views this as proof that Petro’s election victory was illegitimate and funded by the very cartels the US is fighting.
Petro is accused of running a state-sponsored protection racket under the guise of peace.
The Scheme: Under his "Total Peace" policy, Petro suspended arrest warrants for top commanders of the Clan del Golfo cartel.
The Racketeering: Intelligence confirms that cartel leaders paid millions in "entry fees" to government negotiators to be included on the "Peace List." The US views this as selling sovereign immunity to drug lords, effectively nullifying US extradition treaties.
The numbers suggest Petro has allowed the industry to triple in size.
The Data: Since Petro ended "forced eradication" (aerial spraying), Colombia’s coca cultivation has hit an all-time historic record of 253,000+ hectares, producing over 3,000 tons of potential cocaine annually.
The US View: By ordering the military to stay in the barracks while these fields expanded, the Trump administration has labeled him a "passive facilitator" of the opioid crisis in American cities.
Petro’s past as a guerrilla fighter creates a direct narrative link to the cartels.
The History: Petro was a member of M-19, the group that stormed the Palace of Justice in 1985.
The Connection: Historical Truth Commissions established that Pablo Escobar paid M-19 roughly $2 million to carry out that attack to destroy extradition files. The US views Petro’s current refusal to extradite traffickers as a continuation of this 40-year-old alliance between guerrillas and narcos. However, Gustavo Petro was in prison at the time, arrested weeks earlier and could not participate in the attack, hence wasn't charged as terrorist.
Petro has weaponized his sovereignty to protect criminals.
The Act: He has systematically blocked the extradition of major paramilitary leaders wanted in New York and Florida, citing "national reconciliation."
The Consequence: In the eyes of the US State Department, Colombia has transitioned from a "Strategic Partner" to a "Narco-Refuge," where traffickers are safe from US justice as long as they pay their "peace" dues.
Petro has chosen his side in the current war.
The Reaction: Following Maduro's capture this morning, Petro did not congratulate the US. Instead, he deployed troops to the Venezuelan border and condemned the operation as an "imperialist assault on sovereignty."
The Risk: By mobilising Colombia's military against the US operation, he has moved from a "political opponent" to a potential "active hostile" in the theater of war.