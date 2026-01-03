/Helped Pablo Escobar? Colombian President could be next in line for Donald Trump's war on drugs

Gustavo Petro is no longer just a "Leftist President" to the US; he is a sanctioned entity.

The Fact: On October 24, 2025, the US Treasury (OFAC) officially designated President Petro, his wife (Verónica Alcocer), and his son as "Foreign Narcotics Kingpins."

The Implication: This is the same legal framework used against Maduro. By freezing his US assets and banning American companies from dealing with his inner circle, the US has already fired the first shot in delegitimising his presidency.