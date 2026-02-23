/Helicopter shoot-down, public executions & mass killings: Inside El Mencho’s CJNG, Mexico’s most ruthless drug cartel

Mexican forces killed Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes, leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), during a military operation in Jalisco state. Considered Mexico’s most powerful cartel leader and one of the United States’ most wanted fugitives, his death marked the highest-profile blow against organised crime since the recapture of Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán a decade ago. The operation involved a US-military-led task force specialising in cartel intelligence, the Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, which had been mapping cartel networks on both sides of the border. In response, CJNG members launched a wave of violence across multiple states.