Heavy rains trigger flash floods, landslides in Himachal Pradesh

| Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:02 PM IST

A flash flood in the Pandoh area of Himachal Pradesh has resulted in flash floods and landslides. The floods also caused the two-lane National Highway to be closed. The tourists and the local people were stuck in the traffic on the highway for hours. Let us take a closer look at the havoc the floods have caused in the Himachal region.

Cloudburst causes flash floods

An incident of cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in flash floods. The flash floods have caused landslides and have left hundreds of tourists stranded in the region. The Himachal Pradesh government has issued a flash flood risk warning for 24 hours.

Tourists stranded

Hundreds of tourists are stranded in Himachal Pradesh due to the flash floods and landslides. The freak weather incident has led to a few deaths, damaged crops, homes and vehicles, and washed away livestock.

Roads blocked

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a flash flood warning for the next 24 hours on Sunday. This included a weather warning for the next five days. “Heavy rainfall, thunderstorm & lightning are likely at isolated places over plains, and low and mid hills on June 25 and 26. Flash floods are likely to occur in the districts of Kangra, Mandi, and Solan, Traffic congestion, poor visibility, and disruption in electric supply,” IMD said.

Local police issues notice

In view of the current chaotic situation, the Mandi police have also issued a notice. Mandi police said that 'it is informed that severe weather conditions with continuous rain and flash flood in Khoti Nala near Aut have blocked Mandi-Kullu National Highway. The alternate routes to this highway are also blocked. The Mandi-Joginder Nagar Highway is also closed. The general public/tourists plying on these highways are advised not to stay on the roads adjacent to mountains as there is a high risk of landslides/rock fall.'

Estimated loss

So far, the flash floods and landslides have resulted in an estimated loss of Rs. three crore. Nearly 124 roads in the region have been damaged.

