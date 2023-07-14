Heavy rainfall unleashes havoc in China' Chongqing
Intense rainfall has wreaked havoc in Chongqing, China. Chongqing has issued heightened warnings for heavy rain in 24 districts and counties on Friday, July 14.
Complete destruction
Flash floods in Chongqing has washed away cars and destroyed infrastructure in the region.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Several districts are affected
The storms and rainfall have been relentless in 28 districts and counties of Chongqing since Thursday, July 13.
(Photograph:Reuters)
Emergency response plan
Keeping in mind the heavy rainfall situation, local officials have issued upgraded emergency response plans and warned of flooding and landslides.
Meanwhile, the governement is taking care of all necessary flood prevention measures throughtout the country.
(Photograph:AFP)
Residents evacuated
Intense rainfal has caused flash floods in Chongqing. More than 2,600 residents were evacuated early on Friday morning.
(Photograph:AFP)
Record breaking rainfall
This year the rainfall in Chongqing has broken all previous records. Chongqing has received a record-breaking maximum daily rainfall of 227 mm (8.9 inches), as stated by China's local media agencies.