Heavy rainfall unleashes havoc in China' Chongqing

| Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:48 PM IST

Intense rainfall has wreaked havoc in Chongqing, China. Chongqing has issued heightened warnings for heavy rain in 24 districts and counties on Friday, July 14.

Flash floods in Chongqing has washed away cars and destroyed infrastructure in the region.

The storms and rainfall have been relentless in 28 districts and counties of Chongqing since Thursday, July 13.

Keeping in mind the heavy rainfall situation, local officials have issued upgraded emergency response plans and warned of flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, the governement is taking care of all necessary flood prevention measures throughtout the country.