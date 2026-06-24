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Heavy hitter: How many missiles can a B-52 bomber carry at once?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 13:01 IST | Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 13:01 IST

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress can carry up to 20 long-range cruise missiles at once using a mix of internal rotary launchers and external wing pylons. This massive 70,000-pound payload capacity makes the heavy bomber a premier standoff platform.

The 70,000-Pound Magazine
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The 70,000-Pound Magazine

The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress operates as an unmatched airborne weapons warehouse for the US Air Force. With a massive 70,000-pound payload capacity, this heavy bomber can carry a more diverse array of munitions than any other combat aircraft in history.

The Internal Rotary Launcher
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The Internal Rotary Launcher

Deep inside its cavernous bomb bay, the bomber utilizes an advanced Conventional Rotary Launcher. This specialised internal revolving drum allows the aircraft to safely carry and sequentially launch up to eight long-range smart missiles.

Heavy Wing Pylons
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Heavy Wing Pylons

To maximize its firepower, the B-52 features heavily reinforced external pylons mounted beneath its massive 185-foot wingspan. These heavy-duty weapon racks can securely carry an additional 12 cruise missiles, split evenly with six under each wing.

The 20-Missile Salvo
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The 20-Missile Salvo

By combining its internal drum and external racks, a single B-52 can carry a staggering total of 20 cruise missiles at once. This immense payload capacity allows a small flight of bombers to completely overwhelm hostile air defences with a continuous missile barrage.

Stealth and Precision Mix
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Stealth and Precision Mix

The heavy bomber regularly carries highly advanced munitions like the AGM-158 JASSM-ER stealth cruise missile. This precise long-range weapon allows the crew to destroy heavily fortified hostile command centres from thousands of miles away in safe skies.

Nuclear Standoff Might
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Nuclear Standoff Might

For strategic deterrence missions, the heavy bomber is engineered to deploy the upcoming AGM-181 Long-Range Stand-Off nuclear cruise missile. This capability ensures the USD 84 million aircraft remains a highly critical leg of America's nuclear triad.

Smart Weapons Upgrade
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(Photograph: AI)

Smart Weapons Upgrade

Under the ongoing USD 48.6 billion B-52J modernisation programme, the internal digital backbone is being completely rewired. This vital electronic upgrade will allow the heavy bomber to efficiently manage, target, and launch next-generation hypersonic weapons.

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