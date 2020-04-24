Health mistakes to be avoided once global lockdowns are lifted

After struggling with several big life changes during the global lockdowns imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, here is a list mistakes that should be avoided after the lockdowns are lifted worldwide in order to ensure a healthy lifestyle:
According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, people should continue washing their hands even after coronavirus begins to disappear.
They should do use running water and soap and thoroughly lather their hands for at least 20 seconds before rinsing them.
(Photograph:Twitter)
According to Virginia Pitzer, Associate Professor at Yale School of Public Health, ''we may get into a cycle of periodic social distancing measures until it is possible to develop and mass-produce a vaccine, which experts say will take 12 to 18 months, or we can find effective ways to treat COVID-19."
(Photograph:AFP)
According to a study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, "social support and feeling connected can help people maintain a healthy body mass index, control blood sugars, improve cancer survival, decrease cardiovascular mortality, decrease depressive symptoms, mitigate posttraumatic stress disorder symptoms, and improve overall mental health."
(Photograph:AFP)
According to a study in the Journal of Marketing Research, anxiety is common with those who have demanding schedules. Participants in the study admitted to feelings of extreme guilt when they had to choose between social events. The study concluded that "Feeling pressed for time can have many harmful consequences, such as poorer health, trouble sleeping, and depression."
(Photograph:Twitter)
According to MD Anderson Cancer Center, overeating slows your digestive process, making you sluggish and allowing your enlarged stomach to uncomfortably push against other organs. It also confuses your circadian clock, which negatively affects your sleep schedule and your body's digestive schedule. Also, "overeating can lead to unwanted weight gain, and carrying excess weight can increase your cancer risk."
(Photograph:Twitter)