Health mistakes to be avoided once global lockdowns are lifted

After struggling with several big life changes during the global lockdowns imposed to curb the coronavirus pandemic, here is a list mistakes that should be avoided after the lockdowns are lifted worldwide in order to ensure a healthy lifestyle:

To stop washing hands

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, people should continue washing their hands even after coronavirus begins to disappear.

They should do use running water and soap and thoroughly lather their hands for at least 20 seconds before rinsing them.

(Photograph:Twitter)