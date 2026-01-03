/Haven for drug traffickers: Why Venezuela is considered a major launchpad for global cocaine shipments

Venezuela has evolved into a global cocaine launchpad due to its shared border with Colombia and alleged state complicity. High-ranking officials, known as the 'Cartel of the Suns', reportedly facilitate shipments through maritime routes to the Caribbean and to Central America.
Venezuela shares a massive, difficult-to-monitor border with Colombia, the world's largest cocaine producer. Insight Crime reports that this proximity allows traffickers to move tonnes of Colombian cocaine easily into Venezuela, using it as a low-risk departure point for global shipments.
Unlike traditional gangs, Venezuela's trade is allegedly run by high-ranking military and government officials known as the 'Cartel of the Suns'. The US Department of Justice claims these officials use state resources, including radar and ports, to facilitate drug movements rather than stopping them.
Venezuela's extensive coastline offers easy access to the Caribbean Sea. Reuters notes that traffickers use go-fast boats and fishing vessels to shuttle cocaine to islands like the Dominican Republic, which serve as stepping stones to the US and European markets.
Remote regions in Zulia and Apure are dotted with illegal airstrips. The New York Times investigations reveal that hundreds of small 'narco-planes' take off annually from these zones, flying cocaine to Honduras and Guatemala for final transport to Mexico and the US.
Venezuela is a primary launchpad for cocaine heading to West Africa. UNODC data indicates that ships and aircraft cross the Atlantic to countries like Guinea-Bissau, where drugs are repackaged and smuggled into lucrative European markets like Spain and Italy.
Colombian rebel groups like the ELN and FARC dissidents operate openly within Venezuelan territory. Human Rights Watch reports that these groups control coca crops and trafficking routes in border states, often with the tacit approval or cooperation of local security forces.
The drug trade in Venezuela is deeply intertwined with illegal gold mining. OECD analysts explain that traffickers use gold to launder drug profits, creating a complex 'crime-terror' economy that bypasses international sanctions and funds further illicit operations.