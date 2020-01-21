Hashtag inventor Messina on next big thing on Internet

'Hashtag' inventor Chris Messina has said he had not imagined the symbol would be so widely used on social media, when he started it over 12-years ago as a medium for people to connect on online networks.

Idea behind hashtag

In an interview to news agency PTI, US-based Messina said the idea behind hashtag was to have a place online where anybody could start a conversation and others could join in.

(Image courtesy: Twitter.com/chrismessina)

(Photograph:Twitter)