Harmanpreet sets another record to break for Indian women - Meet top 5 batters with most runs in WPL

Nat Sciver-Brunt (1,101 Runs), Harmanpreet Kaur (1,101 Runs), Meg Lanning (996 Runs), Ellyse Perry (972 Runs), and Shafali Verma (887 Runs) are the batters with most runs in Women's Premier League (WPL) history.
Englishwoman Nat Sciver-Brunt was the first ever batter to score 1000-plus runs in the Women's Premier League (WPL) history. She has played only for Mumbai Indians (MI) Women in her entire WPL career. Overall, NSB has played 31 matches and scored 1,101 Runs at an an average of nearly 46 with nine fifty-plus score and a best of 80 not out.
India and Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur became the first Indian batter to score 1000 or more runs in Women's Premier League (WPL) during the match against Gujarat Giants (GG) Women in WPL 2026 on Tuesday (Jan 13) at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Overall, she has played 30 matches and scored 1,016 Runs at an average of 46 with 10 fifty-plus scores and a best of 95 not out.
Aussie Meg Lanning is third on the list of batters with most runs in Women's Premier League (WPL). She played for Delhi Capitals (DC) Women in the first three seasons from 2023 to 2025 and now plays for UP Warriorz (UPW) Women. Overall, she has played 29 matches and scored 996 Runs at an average of 38 with nine fifty-plus scores with a best of 92.
Aussi all-rounder Ellyse Perry is next on the list of most runs by a batter in Women's Premier League (WPL). Perry has scored 972 Runs - all for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women - from WPL 2023 to 2025. She is not playing in the ongoing season becase of personal reasons. Her runs came at an average of nearly 65 in 25 matches with eight fifty-plus scores and a best of 90 not out.
India batter Shafali Verma rounds up the top 5 batter with most runs in Women's Premier League (WPL). Known for her audacious batting style, Verma has scored 887 Runs - all for Delhi Capitals (DC) Women) - in 29 matches. She has scored these runs at an average of 34 with six fifty-plus scores and a best of 84.