Harmanpreet sets another record to break for Indian women - Meet top 5 batters with most runs in WPL

Aussi all-rounder Ellyse Perry is next on the list of most runs by a batter in Women's Premier League (WPL). Perry has scored 972 Runs - all for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Women - from WPL 2023 to 2025. She is not playing in the ongoing season becase of personal reasons. Her runs came at an average of nearly 65 in 25 matches with eight fifty-plus scores and a best of 90 not out.