Harbhajan Singh retires: A look at veteran spinner's top five records for Team India

On Friday, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from cricket after 23 years of service for India. Harbhajan Singh, often known as Bhajji and Turbanator, is India's most successful off-spinner in all formats. He was also instrumental in India's victories at the ICC World T20 2007 and World Cup 2011. Let's take a look at his five incredible records in international cricket.

First hat-trick by an Indian in Tests

On the first day of the second Test against Australia in March 2001, Harbhajan Singh achieved the first-ever Test hat-trick by an Indian bowler.

He dismissed the likes of Ricky Pointing, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne.

After him, only Irfan Pathan in 2006 and Jasprit Bumrah in 2019 among Indians have been able to repeat the same feat.

(Photograph:AFP)