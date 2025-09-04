/Happy Teacher’s Day 2025: Watch These 6 Bollywood Movies Inspired by True Teachers’ Stories on Netflix, Prime and More

Teacher's Day is upon us, and it's time once again to mark this special occasion. Let's take a look at Bollywood films inspired by the true stories of teachers who went above and beyond.
Bollywood has brought to life many powerful stories of teachers who transformed lives, overcame challenges, and left a lasting impact on their students. This Teacher’s Day 2025, celebrate the spirit of mentorship and guidance by watching these inspiring films based on true events.
Based on the life of mathematician Anand Kumar, Super 30 tells the inspiring story of a teacher who trained underprivileged students for the IIT entrance exams. You can watch the film on JioHotstar.
Inspired by the life of teacher Brad Cohen, who struggled with Tourette's syndrome, Hichki stars Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur, a teacher who refuses to let her condition define her. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
This drama is inspired by many real stories of teachers battling against an exploitative education system. The film explores how teachers fight for respect, justice, and dignity in their profession. ou can watch the film on Zee5.
Based on true events, the film starred Vinod Khanna and Tanuja and showed a teacher’s ability to reform students through discipline and love and the story still resonates today for its timeless message. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
Inspired by the story of Helen Keller and her teacher, Anne Sullivan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black tells the moving journey of Michelle McNally, a deaf and blind girl, and her teacher, Debraj Sahai. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
This classic, directed by V. Shantaram, is inspired by a real-life experiment of a jail superintendent who reformed hardened criminals through trust and compassion. You can watch the film on YouTube.