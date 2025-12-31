New Zealand rang in 2026 with a spectacular New Year's celebration in Auckland, featuring dazzling fireworks at the iconic Auckland Tower, welcoming the new year in style
As the clock struck midnight, New Zealand welcomed the New Year with vibrant celebrations and fireworks
The festivities are in full swing in Fiji, with both adults and kids joining in the fun. They are using ‘bamboo guns’, hollowed-out sticks filled with water, to spray each other and join in the celebration
Sydney welcomed 2026 in some style. With spectacular fireworks over the Sydney Harbour, thousands enjoyed the mesmerising view