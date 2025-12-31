LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy New Year! From New Zealand to Fiji to Sydney. See how these countries welcomed 2026 in style

Happy New Year! From New Zealand to Fiji to Sydney. See how these countries welcomed 2026 in style

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 31, 2025, 17:15 IST | Updated: Dec 31, 2025, 18:35 IST

New Zealand rang in 2026 with a spectacular New Year's celebration in Auckland, featuring dazzling fireworks at the iconic Auckland Tower, welcoming the new year in style

New Zealand
1 / 3
(Photograph: X)

New Zealand

As the clock struck midnight, New Zealand welcomed the New Year with vibrant celebrations and fireworks

Fiji
2 / 3
(Photograph: X)

Fiji

The festivities are in full swing in Fiji, with both adults and kids joining in the fun. They are using ‘bamboo guns’, hollowed-out sticks filled with water, to spray each other and join in the celebration

Sydney, Australia
3 / 3
(Photograph: ABC AND City of Sydney)

Sydney, Australia

Sydney welcomed 2026 in some style. With spectacular fireworks over the Sydney Harbour, thousands enjoyed the mesmerising view

Trending Photo

YEARENDER 2025 | From Coldplay kiss cam video to Trump-Musk breakup to Erika-Vance hug: Biggest VIRAL controversies that rocked 2025
12

YEARENDER 2025 | From Coldplay kiss cam video to Trump-Musk breakup to Erika-Vance hug: Biggest VIRAL controversies that rocked 2025

5 Most Successful ODI Teams in 2025, check where Team India ranks
5

5 Most Successful ODI Teams in 2025, check where Team India ranks

From Steve Smith to Rishabh Pant: 4 active players with most Test runs in Sydney
5

From Steve Smith to Rishabh Pant: 4 active players with most Test runs in Sydney

Global Family Day 2025: Top 10 wealthiest families in the world
10

Global Family Day 2025: Top 10 wealthiest families in the world

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in 2025, one Indian on list
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in 2025, one Indian on list