Happy New Year 2021: Celebrations begin, people look to leave memories of 2020 behind

New year celebrations have begun in some countries as the clock has already struck 12 am. People are looking at 2021 as they seek to welcome it with open arms and attempt to leave the pandemic-ravaged year 2020 behind. New Zealand and Australia were first to mark the celebratory fervour of the new year. Though it remains of great importance that everybody follows coronavirus restrictions set by the government, the sentiment of wanting to break free from the dreaded year 2020 can be understood. We bring you images from celebrations world over.
 

Sydney Harbour fireworks

The iconic Opera House and Sydney Harbour wore a marvellous glow as fireworks lit up the sky

(Photograph:AFP)

Celebrations in New Zealand

New Zealand's largest city Auckland waves goodbye to 2020 with a New Year's Eve fireworks display at the iconic Sky Tower at its central business district. Virus-free New Zealand is one of the places where residents can celebrate without the help of a screen and with only limited restrictions.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Singapore all ready!

People watch as the Marina Bay area is lit up as part of New Year's Eve celebrations in Singapore on December 31, 2020.

(Photograph:AFP)

Celebrations under coronavirus restrictions

Fewer people were seen in the forecourt of the Opera House, possibly due to coronavirus restrictions.

(Photograph:AFP)

