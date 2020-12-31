Happy New Year 2021: Celebrations begin, people look to leave memories of 2020 behind

New year celebrations have begun in some countries as the clock has already struck 12 am. People are looking at 2021 as they seek to welcome it with open arms and attempt to leave the pandemic-ravaged year 2020 behind. New Zealand and Australia were first to mark the celebratory fervour of the new year. Though it remains of great importance that everybody follows coronavirus restrictions set by the government, the sentiment of wanting to break free from the dreaded year 2020 can be understood. We bring you images from celebrations world over.

