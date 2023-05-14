Happy mama's day! Stars share heartwarming mother's day wishes with adorable snaps

Today, the entire world is celebrating motherhood, and to mark the special occasion, many of our celebrities shared an adorable post dedicated to the best women of their lives: moms! Expressing their gratitude to the special women in their lives and also a note for their little ones who made them realise this unparalleled feeling of being a mother. Celebrities, including new mom Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and others, extended Mother's Day wishes. Check out their posts here:

Kajol

Kajol wished her mom and veteran actress Tanuja a sweet black-and-white picture. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, the actress wrote, ''Moms are moms forever and ever. It’s a never ending job, and the only thank you you get is that your children will need you forever! Not for important life changing details but just to love us the way you do. Because that is something you will never find anywhere or in anyone else..

Thank you for loving me enough to brave society and all its norms and fighting to bring me up the way you did. You made me in every way possible…

#HappyMothersDay ♥️''

Jahnvi Kapoor

Actress Janhvi Kapoor shared an emotional post for her mother and the late actress Sridevi. The legendary actor passed away in February 2018 in Dubai. On the special occasion of Mother's Day, Janhvi shared a throwback photo as she remembered her mom. In the caption, she wrote, ''Running out of pictures but never out of memories. The best mumma in the world. You keep me going always ❤️ I miss you.''

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's little daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is a big girl now and the actress keeps on sharing cute photos of her baby. Marking the occasion of Mother's Day, Chopra shared a photo of her featuring her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise Jonas and her little munchkin Malti Marie. Thanking both her mothers, Chopra wrote, I'm so lucky to have always known the love of a mother. My mother is the strongest woman I know. And her mother was too. I come from a lineage of women who are warriors and I was blessed to be raised by many of them. My Mum, my aunts, my grandmothers. Thank you Ma, you’re the greatest gift in my life. I could not be more grateful you’re mine!''



''To all the moms out there.. the ones I have the privilege of knowing and working with and the ones I don’t… YOU are superheroes. As a new mum I have so much respect for all the providers and nurtures, (my mother insists mothers are also providers, I agree😍), who devote themselves to the next generation. My gratitude. Also thank you Denise for raising an exceptional son and for all the love you bestow upon our family. I’m so blessed.

And… I love you Malti Marie. Thank you for making me a mama. Its the greatest honour of my life that you chose me. ❤️🙏🏽🥹

#HappyMothersDay to all celebrating ❤️''

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is celebrating her first Mother's Day today after the birth of her first child, Raha. However, she has not shared any posts for her little daughter but has wished the two moms in her life, her mother Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. She shared the photo of them and simply wrote, ''Happy Mamas Day.''

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal shared an adorable picture with her mother on her Instagram stories and wrote, ''Ma.''

Sonam Kapoor

Like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor also wished her both moms on the special day. Sharing the carousal of pictures on her Instagram, Sonam wrote, ''Happy mamas day to the best moms in the world… I love you so much.''

Kiara Advani

Ever since Sidharth Kapoor and Kiara Advani's have got married, they have been treating us with the beautiful pictures from their wedding. On Sunday, Kiara shared a adorable picture featuring her mon and Sidharth's mom as she wished them on Mother's Day. Sharing the multiple pictures, the actress captioned it as, ''Happy Mother's Day, Today and Every day.''

