Happy Labour Day 2025: 10+ wishes, images, messages, greetings, WhatsApp status to celebrate International Workers' Day

Celebrate Labour Day by honoring workers' dedication with heartfelt wishes. Acknowledge their contributions and express gratitude for their hard work and resilience.

Authored by: Wion Web Desk
Happy Labour Day (Pexels)
Wishes
Wishes

Wish you the best Labour Day with a little consciousness of your hard work!

Happy Labour Day
Happy Labour Day

Wish you a Happy May Day! I hope your work will always be rewarded and appreciated.

Greetings
Greetings

Happy Labour Day to all the hard workers! Your commitment makes our world.

Happy Wishes
Happy Wishes

Happy Labour Day! I wish you a day of relaxation and joy.

Labour Day 2025
Labour Day 2025

Happy Labour Day 2025! Strengths and spirits of the workforce are truly celebrated today.

Worker's Day
Worker's Day

Wishing you a day of honour and respect for your work on this Labour Day.

Heartfelt Greetings
Heartfelt Greetings

Wish you a Happy Labour Day, where success and fairness shall accompany your efforts onward.

WhatsApp Status
WhatsApp Status

Today we salute the dignity of labor and power of collective efforts. Happy Labour Day! On this day, let us acknowledge the hands that build, the minds that create, and the hearts that serve. Happy International Workers' Day!

Heartfelt Messages
Heartfelt Messages

Happy Labour Day! Hope this day treats you graciously and you cherish it with happiness since your work really counts.

International Worker's Day
International Worker's Day

Your hard work is the backbone of success. Wishing everyone a meaningful and productive International Workers' Day!

