Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: GOAT of modern-day cricket

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is also regarded as one of the greatest to have played the sport, is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Thursday (November 5). What came as a young, extremely passionate boy, who led India in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008, has transformed himself to become of the finest players of all-time.

As Virat Kohli, or King Kohli as many say, turns 32, we take a look at some of the terrific records that the swashbuckling batsman and the skipper of Indian cricket team have achieved in his iconic career so far.