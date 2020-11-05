Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: GOAT of modern-day cricket

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, who is also regarded as one of the greatest to have played the sport, is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Thursday (November 5). What came as a young, extremely passionate boy, who led India in the Under-19 World Cup in 2008, has transformed himself to become of the finest players of all-time. 

As Virat Kohli, or King Kohli as many say, turns 32, we take a look at some of the terrific records that the swashbuckling batsman and the skipper of Indian cricket team have achieved in his iconic career so far.

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Run machine King Kohli

Since Virat Kohli's debut, no batsman has scored more runs than the Indian player. Virat Kohli, since his debut, has aggregated a staggering 21,901 runs - more than any other player in the world. Such is Kohli's legacy that Michael Vaughan once said, he is the best player in Test, ODI and T20 cricket.
 

(Photograph:AFP)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: The ultimate game changer

Since Virat Kohli's debut, the swashbuckling right-handed batsman has racked up 57 Man of the Match awards - the most by any player. Not only has Kohli been a benchmark for his batting skills but they way he has finished many matches for the Men in Blue deserves every plaudits in the world.

(Photograph:AFP)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Century maestro

Across formats, Virat Kohli has notched up a mindblowing 70 centuries. An unbelievable feat at a young age and more staggering given that he can still go on to shatter record books in the next 4-5 years. Talking about half-centuries, Kohli has a mammoth 104 half-centuries to his name. Defying odds is what Kohli has been doing since his debut.

(Photograph:AFP)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Double Trouble for opponents

Virat Kohli is known for his fitness and running between the wickets. But one of his amazing records has been that the Delhi lad has seven double centuries, since his debut - the most by any player. While Kohli has helped India win many matches, his knack of scoring big runs and hunger to continue it every day sets him apart from others.

(Photograph:AFP)

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Ultimate guide for Team India

While we have talked about Virat Kohli's centuries, double centuries, Man of the Match awards, fitness, he has also won the most Man of the Series awards - 18 - since making his debut - the most by any player since Kohli's first match. While Kohli continues to set fresh benchmarks with each passing day, we wish he continues to bring laurels for India and keeps on shattering records. Happy 32nd birthday, Virat Kohli.

(Photograph:AFP)

