Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: The actor's biggest hits so far

As Varun Dhawan turned 33 on Friday here's a look at some of hits that made him a star. The actor made his debut in 2012 in 'Student of the Year' and has done films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Badlapur', 'Judwaa 2' and 'October. 

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan attempted to recreate the 90s magic in his father David Dhawan's film- which was based on Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Judwaa' The sequel titled 'Judwaa 2' emerged as one of the highest grosser in the actor's career till date. The film co-starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu along with Varun Dhawan.

The movie earned over Rs 138 crore at the box office.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

After the success of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania', Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt collaborated with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan for a second film in the franchise- 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'.

A story of two small-town who find love while finding their calling in life, the film grossed veor Rs 119 crore at the box office.

(Photograph:Twitter)

ABCD 2

'ABCD 2' was the first movie of Varun's career to enter 100 cr club. In the movie, he played the role of Suresh a passionate dancer. The movie gained Rs 110 crore at the box office

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Sui Dhaaga – Made In India

With 'Sui Dhaaga – Made In India', Varun Dhawan won our hearts with his strong performance as Mauji. The movie did not gain big numbers but still was a hit at the box office.

The movie managed to collect over Rs 79 crore at the box office.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Varun Dhawan proved that he is a strong crowd-puller with his third outing 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

The movie managed to impress the viewers and collect over Rs 78 crore at the box office.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Student Of The Year( 70 cr)

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut with Karan Johar’s 'Student of the Year' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. In the movie, he played the role of a Rohan Nanda, the teenage son of a rich businessman. The movie earned Rs 70 crore at the box office. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Badlapur

We would have never imagined Varun to do 'Badlapur' after 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'. Sriram Raghavan's 'Badlapur' pit Dhawan opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Made on limited budget with a very dark theme, the film managed to earn Rs 55 crore at the box office.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics