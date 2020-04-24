Happy Birthday Varun Dhawan: The actor's biggest hits so far

As Varun Dhawan turned 33 on Friday here's a look at some of hits that made him a star. The actor made his debut in 2012 in 'Student of the Year' and has done films like 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', 'Badlapur', 'Judwaa 2' and 'October.

Judwaa 2

Varun Dhawan attempted to recreate the 90s magic in his father David Dhawan's film- which was based on Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Judwaa' The sequel titled 'Judwaa 2' emerged as one of the highest grosser in the actor's career till date. The film co-starred Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu along with Varun Dhawan.

The movie earned over Rs 138 crore at the box office.

(Photograph:Twitter)