/Happy birthday, Tusshar Kapoor! Actor who embraced single fatherhood long before Bollywood did

Happy birthday, Tusshar Kapoor! Let's know about the early life, net worth, career, and inspiring journey as a single father of Bollywood's Lucky. Read on to know more.
Tusshar Kapoor turns 48 on November 20. Known for the unforgettable role of Lucky in the Golmaal franchise, he has inspired many through his journey as a single father. He may not be dominating box-office charts today, but the actor has always stayed relevant through films, production, authorship, and parenthood. Let's take a look at his net worth, life journey, and story as a single parent.
Born to legendary actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor on November 20, 1976, he grew up in a household deeply connected to cinema. Not just his father, but his mother and sister Ekta Kapoor as well were in the entertainment industry (Balaji Telefilms). He did his studies at Bombay Scottish School, later graduated with a BBA from the University of Michigan.
His acting career began in 2001 with Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai alongside Kareena Kapoor. This debut movie was a blockbuster and earned him a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. However, his later projects, Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa, Jeena Sirf Mere Liye, and Kuch To Hai, were said to be Tusshar's underperforming films.
It was 2006 when his career witnessed a major turning point. He played Lucky, the speech-impaired character in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal, which was loved for his comedy performance. Later, he appeared in all the installments of the hit franchise. He was also recognised for supporting roles in films like Khakee, Shootout at Wadala, The Dirty Picture, and Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum. Besides acting, he also produced Akshay Kumar's Laxmii and founded his own banner, Tusshar Entertainment House. In 2021, he also wrote a book named Bachelor Dad on becoming a single parent via IVF.
In 2016, Tusshar Kapoor chose to become a single father and welcomed his son Laksshya through IVF. He has always been vocal about his parenting journey, and in an interview, Tusshar said, "Each family is unique. He knows I wanted to be a father, and he is the reason I became one." The actor also once opened up about his love life and said that he is open to finding a life partner someday, but doesn’t feel any void in his life.
Even though he isn't very active in Bollywood, Tusshar has developed a significant financial portfolio over the last twenty years in the industry. As per a report by Net Worth Gyaan, his estimated net worth for 2025 is around ₹231 crore. Besides films, his major sources of income are brand endorsements and real estate. Reportedly, he owns premium properties in Juhu and earns approximately ₹10 lakh monthly rent. His assets also feature an Audi Q7, a Range Rover Vogue, a Porsche Cayenne, a BMW 7 Series, and a Suzuki Hayabusa bike. Talking about his work front, he was last seen in Kapkapiii, and his upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle (2025), Mastiii 4 (2025), Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy, and Golmaal 5.