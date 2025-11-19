/Happy birthday, Tusshar Kapoor! Actor who embraced single fatherhood long before Bollywood did

Even though he isn't very active in Bollywood, Tusshar has developed a significant financial portfolio over the last twenty years in the industry. As per a report by Net Worth Gyaan, his estimated net worth for 2025 is around ₹231 crore. Besides films, his major sources of income are brand endorsements and real estate. Reportedly, he owns premium properties in Juhu and earns approximately ₹10 lakh monthly rent. His assets also feature an Audi Q7, a Range Rover Vogue, a Porsche Cayenne, a BMW 7 Series, and a Suzuki Hayabusa bike. Talking about his work front, he was last seen in Kapkapiii, and his upcoming projects include Welcome to the Jungle (2025), Mastiii 4 (2025), Dunk: Once Bitten Twice Shy, and Golmaal 5.