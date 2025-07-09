Happy Birthday Tom Hanks: 7 must-watch performances that define his iconic career

Tom Hanks is a living Hollywood legend. The actor has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide with his incredible performances. These eight roles showcase why Hanks continues to be one of Hollywood’s most respected and beloved actors.
In a career spanning decades, Tom Hanks has done it all with heart, humour and unmatched skill. As the Oscar-winning actor celebrates his birthday, it’s the perfect time to revisit some of his most unforgettable performances. These eight roles showcase why Hanks continues to be one of Hollywood’s most respected and beloved actors.
A heartwarming and quotable classic. Hanks’ Oscar-winning performance as Forrest is one of the most beloved in film history.
As Captain Miller, Hanks grounds this visceral WWII epic with humanity and quiet strength.
In one of his most brooding roles, Hanks plays a conflicted mob enforcer seeking justice and redemption.
Hanks carries nearly the entire film solo, transforming from a stranded FedEx worker to a survivor with one of his most physically demanding roles.
In his first Oscar-winning role, Hanks plays a lawyer battling AIDS and workplace discrimination in this powerful courtroom drama.
This charming performance as a 12-year-old in a grown man’s body earned Hanks his first Oscar nomination and showcased his comedy chops.
As the veteran FBI agent chasing Leonardo DiCaprio’s con artist, Hanks brings sharp wit and warmth to this stylish cat-and-mouse chase.
Based on a true story, Hanks is riveting as the titular captain held hostage by Somali pirates, especially in the film’s raw and emotional finale.