Happy Birthday Tom Cruise: Top 5 action movies of his career
Hollywood actor Tom Cruise turns 58 today. From his long-running hit franchise 'Mission Impossible' to his breakthrough from 'Top Gun', let's look at the actor's best action movies.
Top Gun
Tony Scott's 1989 action drama Top Gun sealed Tom Cruise's fortune as a huge Hollywood star. Tom portrayed the role of fighter plane pilot Maverick who is sent back to the school for his reckless attitude and cocky demeanor that puts him at odds with the other pilots.
Knight and Day
Tom Cruise and Cameron Diaz's action film 'Knight and Day' was a big hit as the film follows the story of Diaz who plays June Havens, a classic car restorer who unwittingly gets caught up with the eccentric secret agent Roy Miller, played by Cruise, who is on the run from the CIA(Central Intelligence Agency).
Jack Reacher
Tom Cruise's action thriller 'Jack Reacher' is directed by Christopher McQuarrie and is based on Lee Child's 2005 novel 'One Shot'. The movie follows a story of Reacher played by Cruise with an army major who has been framed for espionage, and it reveals a dark conspiracy.
Edge of Tomorrow
'Edge of Tomorrow' is an American science fiction starring Tom Cruise in a lead role. The movie follows a story of a William Cage an officer who has never seen combat and is assigned to a suicide mission when Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens and no military unit in the world is able to beat them.
Mission: Impossible franchise
One of the most successful action franchises of all times, 'Mission: Impossible' has seen Tom better his game every time he comes on screen. The franchise's next outing 'Mission: Impossible 7' release has been delayed to November 2021 due to coronavirus crisis.