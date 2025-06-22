LOGIN
Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 6 must-watch films that define his iconic career

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jun 22, 2025, 11:05 IST | Updated: Jun 22, 2025, 11:05 IST

From charming romantic leads to mass action heroes, Vijay has done it all. With a filmography spanning decades, he has delivered iconic performances.

From charming romantic leads to mass action heroes, Vijay has done it all. With a filmography spanning decades, he has delivered iconic performances that have left a lasting mark on Tamil cinema. As he celebrates his birthday, here are six of his must-watch films.

Ghilli
Ghilli

The movie that cemented his mass hero image. With action, charm, and perfect comic timing, Ghilli remains one of his most loved films.

Thuppakki
Thuppakki

A turning point in his career, Thuppakki showcased Vijay in a stylish, smart role as an army officer and is a perfect blend of mass and class.

Mersal
Mersal

The movie showcased Vijay's range thanks to a triple role. The movie was a massive hit thanks to its socially relevant message and chartbuster soundtrack.

Kaththi
Kaththi

Vijay nailed a dual role, and the film became a milestone for its strong script and AR Murugadoss's direction.

Master
Master

Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi in a clash of ideologies and style. His restrained performance brought out a new side of the actor, and the movie is a thrill ride from start to finish.

Pokkiri
Pokkiri

A high-voltage entertainer that showcased Vijay’s swag and intensity. Pokkiri became a trendsetter and remains a fan favourite.

