Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: 6 must-watch films that define his iconic career

From charming romantic leads to mass action heroes, Vijay has done it all. With a filmography spanning decades, he has delivered iconic performances that have left a lasting mark on Tamil cinema. As he celebrates his birthday, here are six of his must-watch films.
The movie that cemented his mass hero image. With action, charm, and perfect comic timing, Ghilli remains one of his most loved films.
A turning point in his career, Thuppakki showcased Vijay in a stylish, smart role as an army officer and is a perfect blend of mass and class.
The movie showcased Vijay's range thanks to a triple role. The movie was a massive hit thanks to its socially relevant message and chartbuster soundtrack.
Vijay nailed a dual role, and the film became a milestone for its strong script and AR Murugadoss's direction.
Vijay vs Vijay Sethupathi in a clash of ideologies and style. His restrained performance brought out a new side of the actor, and the movie is a thrill ride from start to finish.
A high-voltage entertainer that showcased Vijay’s swag and intensity. Pokkiri became a trendsetter and remains a fan favourite.