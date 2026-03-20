Spike Lee turns 69 today. One of the pioneering and highly acclaimed directors, screenwriters, and producers, he consistently has showcased his talent and versatility through his remarkable work, including Malcolm X, Inside Man, Da 5 Bloods, and many more.
Shelton Jackson Spike Lee, popularly known as Spike Lee, is one of the most renowned American filmmakers and actors. Through his unique and exemplary work, Lee has built a vast fan base even after exploring race relations, issues within the Black community, and many more. Overpowering for over 40 years, the director-actor has achieved multiple awards and accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and 4 Emmys.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Spike Lee, the movie is a 1992 biopic starring Denzel Washington as Malcolm X, an African-American leader who starts his journey as a small-time gangster and later becomes the leader of the Nation of Islam. The film chronicles his transformation after a pilgrimage to Mecca and his assassination.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Spike Lee’s comedy drama focuses on a powerful yet urgent exploration of racial tensions, gentrification, and systemic violence erupting on a Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, block during the hottest day of summer.
Where to watch: ZEE5
Helmed by Lee, this is a biographical crime dramedy based on the true story of Ron Stallworth (John David Washington), Colorado Springs' first Black detective, who embarks on a mission to infiltrate his town's chapter of the Ku Klux Klan, a white supremacist hate group.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The 2002 crime drama follows Monty Brogan, played by Edward Norton, a drug dealer in New York, who desires to spend his last 24 hours of freedom before he goes to jail for seven years, reconnecting with his father, friends, and girlfriend.
Where to watch: Netflix
The war action movie revolves around four African American veterans, including Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr), and Eddie (Norm Lewis), who form a squad named 'Bloods' of US Army soldiers seeking buried gold and the remains of their leader.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
One of Spike Lee's highly acclaimed films, which centres on a mastermind, Dalton Russell (Clive Owen), who robs a bank not for money, but to expose the founder, Arthur Case (Christopher Plummer).