/Happy Birthday Sharman Joshi: 5 career defining roles of the actor, from Raju Rastogi to Laxman

Sharman Joshi turns 47 on April 28. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look at some of his standout roles that solidified his status in the film industry as one of the most versatile actors.
Sharman Joshi is a prominent Indian actor. Over the years, he has delivered several performances, some of which still resonate with audiences and continue to make them laugh. On the occasion of his birthday, take a look back at a few of his remarkable roles that helped define his career.
Remember the middle-class student Raju Rastogi, played by Sharman Joshi, who struggles in college while balancing problems at home, such as arranging his sister Kammo’s marriage, caring for his ailing father, and supporting his emotional mother, who once served his friends chapatis made with his father’s itchy hair by mistake? The role became immensely popular for the actor’s esteemed performance and created a memorable character who still makes people laugh.
Another stellar role was played by Sharman Joshi as Sukhi Ram in the critically acclaimed film Rang De Basanti. He is a part of a group of friends who, while filming a documentary on Indian freedom fighters, become politically awakened and decide to take a stand against corruption in modern India.
Sharman Joshi also gained widespread acclaim for his versatile performances, dialogue delivery, and relatable screen presence in several comedy dramas. One of which is Golmaal, where the actor gained popularity for his role as Laxman Prasad Sharma. He often plays the role of a woman alongside Arshad Warsi and Ajay Devgn.
Joshi received significant acclaim for his portrayal of Rustam, an honest, middle-class Parsi father. The character drew widespread attention for his relatable portrayal and the emotional warmth Joshi brought to the film.
Sharman Joshi’s portrayal of Rahul Dhupia in the film Life in a… Metro is considered a popular and well-received role in his career. In this, he was lauded for showcasing a man who is balancing loneliness and corporate struggles.