Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: 7 Unmissable movies on on Netflix, Prime and more

Shakti Kapoor celebrates his birthday today and decided to compile a list of some of his most memorable performances that made him iconic, and where to watch them.
Bollywood veteran Shakti Kapoor celebrates his birthday today. With a career spanning over four decades, he has become one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema. Known for his unique style, unforgettable dialogues, and impeccable comic timing, Kapoor has entertained generations of audiences.
One of the biggest blockbusters of its era, Shakti Kapoor played a supporting role alongside Vinod Khanna and Zeenat Aman. His standout performance helped establish him in Bollywood.
In Sanjay Dutt’s debut film, Kapoor made his mark as one of the villains. His powerful screen presence and menacing performance highlighted his flair for negative roles. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
This cult classic featured Amitabh Bachchan in a double role. Kapoor’s memorable performance among the ensemble cast further showcased his acting range. You can watch the film on Netflix.
Starring Jeetendra and Sridevi, this superhit film had Kapoor in yet another villainous role. His trademark style and charisma left a strong impression on audiences. You can rent the movie on YouTube.
Directed by David Dhawan and starring Govinda, this film saw Kapoor play the hilarious Nandu. His quirky antics and catchphrases made the role one of his most iconic comic performances. You can watch the film on Prime Video.
In this cult comedy with Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, Kapoor’s portrayal of the eccentric Crime Master Gogo became legendary. To this day, the character remains one of the most quoted and loved in Bollywood. You can rent the movie on Apple TV+ and YouTube.