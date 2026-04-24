LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at his 5 iconic matches

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at his 5 iconic matches

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 24, 2026, 16:20 IST | Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 16:20 IST

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, here are five iconic matches that defined his legacy as the ‘God of Cricket’.

A debut that showed courage - Karachi, 1989
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

A debut that showed courage - Karachi, 1989

Match: First Test vs Pakistan | Age: 16 years, 205 days

Sachin Tendulkar’s journey didn’t begin with a headline-making century; it began with courage. On Nov 15, 1989, a teenage prodigy from Mumbai walked out in Karachi to face one of the most strongest fast-bowling attacks in cricket. During the match, a sharp bouncer from debutant Waqar Younis struck him on the nose, drawing blood. As the physio rushed in, it seemed certain the youngster would walk off, but he refused assistance, composed himself and carried on.

He scored just 15 runs, an unremarkable number on paper, but the courage behind those runs revealed the mindset of a future legend.

The Perth Century - Australia, 1992
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The Perth Century - Australia, 1992

Match: Test vs Australia | Score: 114

Perth’s WACA Ground was known for its pace and bounce, often proving a nightmare for visiting batters. The pitch was challenging, and many Indian players struggled. However, 18-year-old Sachin Tendulkar stood out with a brilliant century. His batting was composed and skillful, even against a strong pace attack, making it one of his finest early performances.

The hundredth Hundred - Mirpur, 2012
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The hundredth Hundred - Mirpur, 2012

Match: Asia Cup vs Bangladesh | Score: 114

Sachin scored his 99th century in 2011, but then he had to wait a long time for the 100th. Every match added pressure and finally, in 2012, he reached his 100th international century. The moment was less about dominance and more about relief.

After years of anticipation, the milestone was complete, marking a feat no cricketer had achieved before.

The emotional innings - Chennai, 1999
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

The emotional innings - Chennai, 1999

Match: Second Test vs Pakistan | Score: 136

This innings is remembered more for emotion than statistics. During the series, Tendulkar lost his father and briefly returned home, despite the grief, he rejoined the team and took the field in Chennai.

Batting through pain, his 136 brought India close to a remarkable win. When he was dismissed with victory within reach, the effort ended in disappointment as India fell short. Yet, the innings remains one of his most deeply personal and courageous performances.

Desert Storm - Sharjah, 1998
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Desert Storm - Sharjah, 1998

Match: ODI vs Australia | Score: 143

Few innings in one-day cricket have achieved the aura of Tendulkar’s “Desert Storm” knock. Chasing a huge target in Sharjah, India found themselves under pressure after early wickets.

A sudden sandstorm interrupted play, but once the game resumed, Tendulkar unleashed a storm of his own. Taking on Australia’s bowlers with fearless strokeplay, he powered his way to 143, ensuring India’s place in the final. Though India lost the match, the innings became one of the most iconic in ODI history.

Trending Photo

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at his 5 iconic matches
5

Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at his 5 iconic matches

Watched Sold Out on You yet? 7 k-dramas of Kim Bum you shouldn't miss
9

Watched Sold Out on You yet? 7 k-dramas of Kim Bum you shouldn't miss

Are all drugs judged equally? What is drug scheduling in the US and how do Schedule I, II, III, IV and V differ?
8

Are all drugs judged equally? What is drug scheduling in the US and how do Schedule I, II, III, IV and V differ?

World’s most widely used illicit drug: What is Marijuana and why its popularity keeps rising
8

World’s most widely used illicit drug: What is Marijuana and why its popularity keeps rising

Thousands gather to mourn Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil killed in Israeli airstrike | In pics
6

Thousands gather to mourn Lebanese journalist Amal Khalil killed in Israeli airstrike | In pics