/Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at his 5 iconic matches

Match: First Test vs Pakistan | Age: 16 years, 205 days

Sachin Tendulkar’s journey didn’t begin with a headline-making century; it began with courage. On Nov 15, 1989, a teenage prodigy from Mumbai walked out in Karachi to face one of the most strongest fast-bowling attacks in cricket. During the match, a sharp bouncer from debutant Waqar Younis struck him on the nose, drawing blood. As the physio rushed in, it seemed certain the youngster would walk off, but he refused assistance, composed himself and carried on.

He scored just 15 runs, an unremarkable number on paper, but the courage behind those runs revealed the mindset of a future legend.