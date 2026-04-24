/Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar: A look at his 5 iconic matches

On the occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday, here are five iconic matches that defined his legacy as the ‘God of Cricket’.
Match: First Test vs Pakistan | Age: 16 years, 205 days
Sachin Tendulkar’s journey didn’t begin with a headline-making century; it began with courage. On Nov 15, 1989, a teenage prodigy from Mumbai walked out in Karachi to face one of the most strongest fast-bowling attacks in cricket. During the match, a sharp bouncer from debutant Waqar Younis struck him on the nose, drawing blood. As the physio rushed in, it seemed certain the youngster would walk off, but he refused assistance, composed himself and carried on.
He scored just 15 runs, an unremarkable number on paper, but the courage behind those runs revealed the mindset of a future legend.
Match: Test vs Australia | Score: 114
Perth’s WACA Ground was known for its pace and bounce, often proving a nightmare for visiting batters. The pitch was challenging, and many Indian players struggled. However, 18-year-old Sachin Tendulkar stood out with a brilliant century. His batting was composed and skillful, even against a strong pace attack, making it one of his finest early performances.
Match: Asia Cup vs Bangladesh | Score: 114
Sachin scored his 99th century in 2011, but then he had to wait a long time for the 100th. Every match added pressure and finally, in 2012, he reached his 100th international century. The moment was less about dominance and more about relief.
After years of anticipation, the milestone was complete, marking a feat no cricketer had achieved before.
Match: Second Test vs Pakistan | Score: 136
This innings is remembered more for emotion than statistics. During the series, Tendulkar lost his father and briefly returned home, despite the grief, he rejoined the team and took the field in Chennai.
Batting through pain, his 136 brought India close to a remarkable win. When he was dismissed with victory within reach, the effort ended in disappointment as India fell short. Yet, the innings remains one of his most deeply personal and courageous performances.
Match: ODI vs Australia | Score: 143
Few innings in one-day cricket have achieved the aura of Tendulkar’s “Desert Storm” knock. Chasing a huge target in Sharjah, India found themselves under pressure after early wickets.
A sudden sandstorm interrupted play, but once the game resumed, Tendulkar unleashed a storm of his own. Taking on Australia’s bowlers with fearless strokeplay, he powered his way to 143, ensuring India’s place in the final. Though India lost the match, the innings became one of the most iconic in ODI history.