Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: A look at five records held by the Hitman

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma turned 35 on Saturday (April 30). One of the finest batters of the present era, the Hitman has smashed several records in international cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit is the only batter in the history of the game to have scored as many as three double centuries in ODIs and also holds the record for smashing the highest individual score in the fifty-over format. Here is a look at the top five records held by the Hitman on his 35th birthday.