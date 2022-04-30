Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: A look at five records held by the Hitman

Updated: Apr 30, 2022, 07:16 PM(IST)

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma turned 35 on Saturday (April 30). One of the finest batters of the present era, the Hitman has smashed several records in international cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Rohit is the only batter in the history of the game to have scored as many as three double centuries in ODIs and also holds the record for smashing the highest individual score in the fifty-over format. Here is a look at the top five records held by the Hitman on his 35th birthday.

1) Highest individual score in ODIs

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma holds the record for smashing the highest individual score in ODIs. The Hitman slammed a sensational knock of 264 runs in an ODI against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 13, 2014. Rohit is the only player in the history of men's cricket to have touched the 250-run mark in ODIs.
 

2) Most double centuries in ODIs

Rohit Sharma also holds the record for smashing the highest number of double centuries in ODI cricket. The Hitman is the only batter in the world to have scored as many as three double centuries in the fifty-over format. No other batter in the world has slammed more than one double hundred in ODIs.

3) Most runs in T20Is

Rohit Sharma, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team across all three formats, is also the leading run-getter off all time in T20Is. Rohit has so far amassed 3313 runs in 125 matches in the shortest format. He has slammed 4 hundreds and 26 fifties in T20Is and averages 32.48 in the format.
 

4) Most hundreds in a World Cup

Rohit Sharma also holds the record for most centuries by a batter in a single World Cup edition. Rohit had slammed five centuries for the Indian team in the ICC ODI World Cup 2019 where he notched up a staggering 648 runs in just 9 matches for the team. Rohit's tally of 5 centuries in the 2019 World Cup is also the joint-most by any batter in an ODI series.

5) Most fours in an ODI innings

Rohit Sharma also holds the record for most fours in an ODI innings. The Hitman samashed as many as 33 fours during his stunning 264-run knock against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens in 2014. Sachin Tendukar is second on the list with 25 fours in his unbeaten 200 against South Africa in 2010.

