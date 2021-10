Happy Birthday Rishabh Pant: Reliving five most memorable moments in his cricketing career

Rishabh Pant was born on October 4th, 1997. The wicket-keeper batsman celebrated his 24th birthday on Monday (October 04). Here we take you through some of the most memorable moments of his career so far.

First Indian wicket keeper to score a Test century in England.

Pant became the first Indian wicketkeeper to make a century on English soil, beating Dhoni's previous high of 92.

Pant, who struck 14 boundaries and three sixes, completed a well-deserved century with a six off Rashid.

(Photograph:Twitter)