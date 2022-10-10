Happy Birthday Rekha: Most iconic roles of the Bollywood actress

Silsila

Silsila took the spotlight even before it hit the theatres.



The Yash Chopra classic brought together the on-screen and off-screen love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya and Rekha. It was speculated at the time that the lovers Amitabh and Rekha were at the peak of their alleged affair during the time of shooting of the film.

