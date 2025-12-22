/Happy Birthday Ralph Fiennes: Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Conclave- 7 incredible movies & TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Happy birthday to one of the most versatile and brilliant actors of Hollywood, Ralph Fiennes. Known for his remarkable and powerful charisma, the actor has delivered unforgettable performances from Harry Potter to Schindler's List, which earned him massive critical acclaim over the decades.
Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes, known as Ralph Fiennes, is an actor and director in Hollywood. He turned 63 on Monday. Over the years, he has showcased his talent and charismatic persona to the world, earning numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award, a Tony Award, seven Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award, along with Oscar nominations. Fiennes has built an extraordinary acting career through a series of iconic movies and TV shows, like Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Conclave, and many more. Let's take a look at his incredible work.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Ralph Fiennes played the iconic villain Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter film series. The highly acclaimed show is created by JK Rowling, which focuses on an orphan boy named Harry. On his 11th birthday, he understands that he is a wizard and has magical powers. Soon, he learns about the murderer of his parents, Lord Voldemort, and starts preparing himself for survival.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
In the 1993 war drama, Ralph Fiennes plays Amon Goeth. It follows Oscar Schindler, played by Liam Neeson, who is a successful and narcissistic German businessman. But gradually his life becomes tougher when he starts worrying about the safety of his Jewish workforce after the bad times they face in Poland during World War II.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The actor portrays the role of Justin Quayle in the mystery thriller. The story begins after his wife named Tessa Quayle, played by Rachel Weisz, is murdered. The life of Justin Quayle was shattered, and ultimately, he decides to embark on a mission to investigate the real cause behind her wife's death.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Fiennes acts as Bernard Lafferty in the comedy-drama, an Irish butler who was hired by Doris Duke, played by Susan Sarandon, a wealthy heiress, to look after her mansion. As time passes, an unlikely bond is created between the two, and they grow close. He then starts to travel with her.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
In a British biographical drama, Ralph Fiennes plays Charles Dickens, the famous literary figure, who gets attracted to Nelly Ternan, played by Felicity Jones, a much younger actress. But their relationship didn't go well as Dickens was furious to manage his public image while hiding his mistress, which led their bond to be full of conflicts.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Edward Berger, the political thriller stars Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Lawrence, who leads a secretive election after the Pope's death. Surrounded by powerful religious leaders in the halls of the Vatican, he decides to unveil a trail of deep secrets to shake the foundation of the Roman Catholic Church.
Where to watch: Netflix
In the Oscar-winning film, Ralph Fiennes plays Roald Dahl, a Policeman. The short film centres on Henry Sugar, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. He crosses paths with an amusing man, Imdad (Ben Kingsley), who claims to have a unique vision. Henry gets fascinated by his skills and soon makes a plan to learn them for himself.