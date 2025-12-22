/Happy Birthday Ralph Fiennes: Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Conclave- 7 incredible movies & TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes, known as Ralph Fiennes, is an actor and director in Hollywood. He turned 63 on Monday. Over the years, he has showcased his talent and charismatic persona to the world, earning numerous accolades, including a BAFTA Award, a Tony Award, seven Golden Globe Awards, and a Primetime Emmy Award, along with Oscar nominations. Fiennes has built an extraordinary acting career through a series of iconic movies and TV shows, like Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Conclave, and many more. Let's take a look at his incredible work.