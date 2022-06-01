Happy Birthday R Madhavan: A look back the TV shows that made him a star

He ruled the small screen in the early 1990s and 3 decades later, R Madhavan continues to make every woman's heart skip a beat with his charm and performances. The actor who has donned quite a few hats before he joined the small screen was a bonafide star on TV before Mani Ratnam offered him the lead role in 'Alaipayuthey' in 2000 which turned him into a heartthrob down south in no time. He subsequently went on to become a big name even in Bollywood with hits like 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', 'Rang De Basanti' and '3 Idiots' under his belt.

His road to fame and stardom, though, began with TV. Some of the most iconic shows on TV back in the 1990s had Madhavan playing pivotal parts.



As R Madhavan turns a year older June 1, here's a look back at all the TV shows he was a part of before he joined the movies.