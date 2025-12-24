LOGIN
  Wion
  • /Photos
  Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: Records, achievements, net worth and career highlights: All you need to know about the Indian athlete

Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra: Records, achievements, net worth and career highlights: All you need to know about the Indian athlete

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Dec 24, 2025, 11:36 IST | Updated: Dec 24, 2025, 11:56 IST

The two-time Olympic medalist turns 28 today. Here's a look at his records, historic achievements, net worth, and best moments from his career so far

Neeraj and his wife Himani meeting PM Modi
1 / 9
(Photograph: X (@narendramodi))

Neeraj and his wife Himani meeting PM Modi

Two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra, along with his wife, Himani, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence, 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, where they discussed various issues, including sports. The PM posted this picture from his X account

Neeraj winning gold in javelin event at Tokyo Olympics
2 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Neeraj winning gold in javelin event at Tokyo Olympics

It was a historic milestone as Neeraj Chopra won India’s first-ever Olympic gold in athletics at Tokyo 2020 with an 87.58m throw. In the qualifying round, he topped the group with a massive throw of 86.65m. He led right from the start to winning the gold medal

Neeraj becoming world champion
3 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Neeraj becoming world champion

The ace javelin thrower from Haryana became India’s first World Athletics Championships gold medallist in 2023 (Budapest). His throw was 88.17m. He finished ahead of Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem and Jakub Vadlejch, who secured silver in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Silver medal at 2024 Paris Olympics
4 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Silver medal at 2024 Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra produced a 89.45m throw at the 2024 Paris Olympics, securing a silver medal and his second Olympic medal overall. At just 26 years old, he was the first track and field athlete from independent India to secure two Olympic medals

Crossing the elusive 90m mark
5 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Crossing the elusive 90m mark

Neeraj Chopra breached the elite 90m mark with a 90.23m throw, becoming the first Indian to do so during the 2025 Doha Diamond League. In doing so, he also set a new national record.

Neeraj's net worth
6 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Neeraj's net worth

As of mid-2024/2025, Neeraj Chopra’s net worth is estimated at around ₹37 crore (approximately $4.5 million). His earnings come from his role in the Indian Army, prize money from major international tournaments, and lucrative endorsement deals with leading brands

Hosting Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025
7 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Hosting Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025

Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025 was India’s first international javelin competition named after the Olympic and world champion himself. At the inaugural edition, Neeraj won the title with a best throw of 86.18 m

Diamond League winner
8 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Diamond League winner

Neeraj became the first Indian ever to win the Diamond League trophy in athletics in 2022 and 2023. He had a huge throw of 88.44m, while in Doha Diamond League in 2023, he had a throw of 88.67m to win clinch the title

Winning the Padma Shri Award
9 / 9
(Photograph: X)

Winning the Padma Shri Award

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in 2022. The award was presented by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, recognising the then 24-year-old javelin thrower’s historic achievement

